Tuesday, June 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Honda to manufacture its own EVs for North America after GM-made models go on sale

Honda plans to use its own manufacturing for a series of electric vehicles that’ll follow the GM-built EVs.


Agence France-PresseJun 29, 2021 12:30:51 IST

Although General Motors will build Honda’s first two fully electric vehicles for North America, the Japanese automaker plans to change course and manufacture its own later this decade. Company officials say they’re developing their own EV architecture, and after two GM-made EVs go on sale in 2024, Honda will start building its own.

“It’s absolutely our intention to produce in our factories,” Honda of America Executive Vice President Dave Gardner said, adding that Honda has developed battery manufacturing expertise from building gas-electric hybrids. “We absolutely intend to utilise that resource.”

Honda and GM have been partners on hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicles. Earlier this year they announced that GM would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its Ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system. The company said the Honda SUV would be named the Prologue, and that both SUVs will have bodies, interiors and driving characteristics designed by Honda.

But after those two, Honda plans its own manufacturing for most of a series of electric vehicles, although it hasn’t determined if it will use GM components.

Honda expects 40 percent of all its vehicle sales in North America and China will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030. Image: Honda

Honda expects 40 percent of all its vehicle sales in North America and China will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030. Image: Honda

Gardner says sales projections for the Prologue are between 40,000 and 150,000 units per year, but he didn’t say when those numbers would be reached.

In April, the company said it plans to phase out its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon-neutral. Honda wants 40 percent of North American vehicle sales to be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80 percent of all vehicles sold to run on batteries or hydrogen by 2035.

Honda initially had planned to meet stricter government fuel economy and pollution standards by adding hybrids to improve internal combustion engines. But regulatory actions across the world to combat climate change, including proposals from US President Joe Biden, have moved the company more toward electric vehicles, Gardner said.

Battery-electric vehicles accounted for less than two percent of U.S. new-vehicle sales last year, but analysts are predicting huge growth as automakers roll out new models. The consulting firm LMC Automotive expects nearly 359,000 to be sold this year, passing one million in 2023 and hitting over four million in 2030. Still, that’s roughly one-quarter of annual new vehicle sales.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

EVs are the future: A list of all carmakers who have decided to phase out ICE vehicles and go electric

Jun 25, 2021
EVs are the future: A list of all carmakers who have decided to phase out ICE vehicles and go electric
Updated Honda Gold Wing Tour launched in India, available with MT and DCT options

Honda Gold Wing

Updated Honda Gold Wing Tour launched in India, available with MT and DCT options

Jun 16, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021