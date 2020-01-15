Overdrive

Honda launched the Activa 6G at an event in Mumbai today. The scooter is the third model in Honda's portfolio to enter the "Quiet Revolution". The Activa 6G comes with a BSVI compliant engine with ESP (Enhanced Smart Power) which consists of the company-built PGM fuel injection system, the patented ACG starter, the Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), among many other features.

Activa 6G comes with a few cosmetic changes such as the double external fuel cap for easier refuelling. There is a Start/Stop button and a dual functional button for better and keyless access to the boot and the fuel cap. One doesn't need to get down to open either of the two with a key anymore. The scooter gets a complete metal body frame with a new chassis which shares a similarity with the Activa 125.

Additional new technology on the scooter is the enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) which avoids the additional components to take part in the combustion process, making it eco-friendly. For better fuel efficiency, there is a friction reduction in the engine.

Another interesting characteristic which is the diagnostic feature of malfunction light on the console which detects any malfunction in the engine with the help of sensors.

Other changes in the external features are the introduction of telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front wheel for a comfortable ride. The wheelbase is now longer by 22 mm with an increase in ground clearance by 18 mm. The floor space too gets longer by 23mm which means more boot space capacity. The sixth generation of the Activa continues with the Combi-brake system, with an added feature of a 3-step adjustable rear suspension.

Honda is promising on a 10 percent increase in mileage with its new BSVI compliant engine. The Activa 6G is available in two variants - the Standard which comes to cost around Rs. 63,912 and the Deluxe which is priced at Rs. 65,412 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Deluxe variant comes with DC LED Headlamps for better visibility. There are six colour options provided to the customers to choose from. Another industry first, the company is offering a 6-year warranty package on the BSVI Activa.

