Overdrive

Honda Cars India has launched the facelifted, BSVI-compliant Honda Jazz. Prices for the 2020 Jazz start from Rs 7.5 lakh for the base V variant with a manual gearbox. This goes up to Rs 9.75 lakh for the new top-spec VX CVT. The new Jazz can be had with three manual and three CVT variants.

The updated hatch also comes with a strong warranty package, three-years/unlimited km, as standard. A two-year extended warranty with limited or unlimited km can be purchased separately. Further, the new Jazz is available with a three-year annual maintenance package, prices of which start from Rs 11,670.

The switch to BSVI norms has also brought with it a minor visual refresh for the Jazz. The hatchback now comes with a new gloss-black grille element, LED headlamps, a new bumper with deeper recesses for the new LED fog lamps, a revised rear bumper and a reworked taillamp cluster with new LED lighting elements that extend to the top of the car. Five colour options are available - Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

Notable features on the new Jazz are a soft-touch dash, sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, steering mounted controls, new instrumentation and paddle shifters for the CVT variant. The CVT is the more popular gearbox choice with the Jazz, with over 70 per cent buyers opting for it last year. The new 7-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system also debuts here.

The new Jazz gets the same 1.2-litre BSVI-compliant four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol that recently debuted with the Honda WR-V facelift. This motor makes 90PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual, aside from the CVT. No diesel option is available. ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the manual and CVT are 16.6 kmpl and 17.1 kmpl respectively.

Bookings have already opened for the Jazz facelift, the refreshed Jazz can be booked for Rs 21,000 at all authorized Honda Cars India dealerships across the country. The 2020 Jazz can also be booked online via the 'Honda from Home' platform on the company's website for Rs 5,000.

See ex-showroom prices of the 2020 Honda Jazz below

V manual - Rs 7.50 lakh

VX manual - Rs 8.10 lakh

ZX manual - Rs 8.75 lakh

V CVT - Rs 8.50 lakh

VX CVT - Rs 9.10 lakh

ZX CVT - Rs 9.75 lakh