Honda Grazia BSVI launched in India in two variants, pricing starts at Rs 73,336

Honda Grazia will be available in four colours Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey.


OverdriveJun 29, 2020 17:04:39 IST

The Honda Grazia BSVI has been launched in India at Rs 73,336, ex-showroom. Deliveries have been confirmed to commence from next week onward. The updated scooter will be sold in two variants, Standard and Deluxe and will be available in four colours Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey. Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package, which includes three years standard along with three years optional extended warranty.

Honda Grazia

In terms of styling, the updated avatar of the scooter sports LED position lamps, new taillight, rear indicators and a split grab rail. Also, the alloys are now black, new model name emblems on the side panel and Honda badging on the floor panel. Honda also mentions of the new LED headlight, multifunction switch to unlock the seat and open external fuel lid, engine start/stop switch, digital instrumentation that displays distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency along with service due indicator and other mileage related information. The ground clearance has been increased by 16mm while the under seat and the front apron storage has been reworked upon to make it more spacious than before.

As mentioned earlier, the power and torque figures remain unchanged in the BS6 iteration of the Honda Grazia which are 8.52PS of power and 10.54Nm of torque. However, the 2020 version features AC generator starter setup, that cranks up the motor with the AC current that charges the battery while riding. Secondly, it gets a new PGM-FI and also idling start-stop system, which like that of a four-wheeler, automatically turns off the ignition at idling drastically reducing fuel consumption. It restarts the motor at a twist of the throttle.

"With a significant change in form, styling & technology, the new Grazia 125 BSVI is here to dazzle the young riders. The new Grazia, will bring a totally new mobility experience for the trend setting customers in a stylish way. Honda's globally acclaimed superior eSP technology, innovative new features and edgy styling truly make it a 'Stunning Genius'." commented, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

