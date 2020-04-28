Tuesday, April 28, 2020Back to
Honda from Home initiative to help buyers purchase cars online during the lockdown

Honda is currently offering the Amaze, Civic and the CR-V SUV in BS6 versions in India.


FP TrendingApr 28, 2020 11:38:27 IST

In an attempt to improve sales during the coronavirus lockdown and offer people the choice of buying cars online from the comfort of homes, Honda Cars India has launched the Honda from Home initiative.

The Honda from Home online booking platform will allow buyers round-the-clock access to browse through product options and choose their preferred dealership online.

2019 Honda Amaze. Image: Honda

“Our newly introduced ‘Honda from Home’ facility offers a simplified and secure booking experience for the ever-revolving digital consumer who makes his purchase decisions online,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd.

How to purchase a car in 5 simple steps

Step 1: Log on to www.hondacarindia.com

Step 2: Select the preferred model along with its variant, transmission (AT/MT) and colour.

Step 3: Select the city and dealership from where one is considering buying a car.

Step 4: Share details.

Step 5: Pay and book online. One can proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online.

Following this, a booking confirmation id will be generated which will be sent to you via SMS or email.

After completing the aforementioned process, a sales executive from the selected dealership will get in touch with you for further documentation and finance or payment options. After all the formalities, your car will be delivered to your home “at a later date.”

The company currently offers the Amaze, Civic and the CR-V SUV in BS6 versions in India. It has also been accepting bookings for the BS6 updated and facelifted WR-V, which is expected to be unveiled soon along with the BS6 Jazz. Honda was scheduled to launch the BS6 version of all-new generation City sedan, but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Honda Cars earlier this month had said that it is releasing advance payments to its dealer partners to help them maintain cash flow, to remain afloat in the prevailing situations. It also said that it had cleared all due payments of dealers till March.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


