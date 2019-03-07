tech2 News Staff

Honda has launched the 10th generation of its iconic Civic sedan for the Indian markets at a starting price of Rs 17.69 lakhs (ex-showroom). The diesel variant of the car starts at Rs 22.49 lakhs and goes up to Rs 22.29 lakhs.

The Civic is and has been, Honda's best-selling car worldwide, over more years than you have fingers. The new Civic is substantially longer, wider, and most importantly lower than the previous gen, thanks to a switch to Honda's new Compact Global platform.

The top-of-the-line ZX diesel and petrol variants of the car have fully digital instrument cluster, along with 17-inch alloy wheels. On the front, you see full LED headlamps, while on the inside there is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple Car Play and brown and black interiors with centre console and steering wheel covered in plastic. On the top, you also get a sunroof and the driver’s seat has electric adjustment enabled.

In terms of safety, the car has six airbags, ABS and Lane Watch Function. There are also ISOFIX child seat mounting points in the car.

The petrol variant of the car has the familiar 1.8-litre SOHC with i-VTEC from the previous Civic, which Honda claims is BS6-ready and can achieve 16.5 kmpl. It's mated to a CVT transmission, with paddle shifters to take you through the seven predefined steps of the variable transmission. The diesel is the 1.6-litre borrowed from the CR-V, with a six-speed manual and a staggering claimed 26.8kmpl fuel efficiency figure.

The new Honda Civic is said to compete against the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Skoda Octavia, and Toyota Corolla.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.