Honda Car India has launched the fifth-generation 2020 Honda City in India. Prices start from Rs 10.90 lakh for the base petrol trim and go up to Rs 14.65 lakh for the top-spec ZX diesel. The booking amount on the 'Honda From Home' online portal is Rs 5,000 while the booking fee at dealerships is Rs 21,000.

Check out prices for all the variants of the new City below. Uniquely, all three drivetrains come with the three variants.

The new City is larger than the outgoing car, which will continue to be sold in limited variants. It is 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,489 mm in height. The wheelbase has remained unchanged at 2,600 mm. The new car's structure has been derived from that of the fourth-gen City but has been heavily revised using higher grade steel to improve rigidity.

The new Honda City is being offered with one petrol and one diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is a new DOHC unit and produces 121PS at 6,600 rpm and 145Nm at 4,300rpm. This engine can be optioned with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed CVT. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC has been carried over and puts out 100PS at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda India is also evaluating an RS version with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, which you can read about here.

The Honda City's feature list covers an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa, Honda Connect suite with 32 connected-car features, 6.9-inch HD TFT instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, push start/stop button, electric sunroof and more. The city features six airbags, lane-watch camera, a more rigid structure and is compliant with a 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. The CVT version also adds remote start functions. See a more extensive variants-wise feature list for the 2020 City here.

The interiors of the 2020 Honda City were designed to improve driver visibility, free up more space on the inside for both rows of seats and the dash layout has been done up to be less visually heavy. There are new seats and materials used with special attention to rear-seat ingress-egress.

The new City comes with three years/unlimited km warranty and a 12 month/10,000 km service interval. The 2020 Honda City competes with the recently facelifted Hyundai Verna, the newly engined Skoda Rapid/Volkswagen Vento twins and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.