Tuesday, February 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Honda CB500X adventure-tourer set for India launch in March, likely to be priced at Rs 5.5 lakh

The next model set to arrive in BigWing showrooms is the Honda CB500X, which is powered by a 500 cc parallel-twin engine.


OverdriveFeb 23, 2021 09:38:58 IST

Honda 2 Wheelers India is betting big on higher-capacity motorcycles for our market. The Japanese two-wheeler major launched its first-ever modern classic the H'ness CB350 last year in October. This year, the company brought in the Honda CB350RS which is the company's interpretation of a retro roadster that is positioned between a scrambler and a cafe racer. However, Honda is not stopping at that as it plans to launch its CB500X adventure-tourer in the country, sometime next month. And Honda could price the CB500X at Rs 5.5 lakh, meaning it would cost close to Rs 7 lakh on-road.

The only other 500cc adventure tourer that the Honda CB500X will end up competing with is the recently reintroduced Benelli TRK 502. A segment below, there are the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure whereas a segment above the CB500X, there are the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650.

Honda CB500X adventure-tourer set for India launch in March, likely to be priced at Rs 5.5 lakh

The Honda CB500X's on-road price in India is likely to be around the Rs 7 lakh mark. Image: Honda

In terms of specifications, the Honda CB500X will be powered by a parallel-twin 500 cc engine that will churn out 47 hp and 42 Nm if Honda retains the international spec model for India as well. These numbers might not appear much especially when you consider 390 Adventure's 44 hp/37 Nm power and torque figures. Going by what Honda is famous for, this unit will be a smooth and reliable motor which should make this CB500X an ideal choice for those looking for a larger adventure tourer for longer journeys.

The Honda CB500X will be equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks with 150 mm of travel and a mono-shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability and 135 mm travel. Further, the tourer will come with 110/80 R19 front and 160/60 R17 tyres with alloys. The features list of the CB500X will be LED headlights, tall and adjustable windscreen, LCD instrumentation and dual-channel ABS as standard. We believe the motorcycle will be offered in a single variant only.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honda CB350 RS

Honda CB350 RS launched in India at Rs 1.96 lakh; deliveries to commence in March

Feb 16, 2021
Honda CB350 RS launched in India at Rs 1.96 lakh; deliveries to commence in March

science

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021