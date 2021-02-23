Overdrive

Honda 2 Wheelers India is betting big on higher-capacity motorcycles for our market. The Japanese two-wheeler major launched its first-ever modern classic the H'ness CB350 last year in October. This year, the company brought in the Honda CB350RS which is the company's interpretation of a retro roadster that is positioned between a scrambler and a cafe racer. However, Honda is not stopping at that as it plans to launch its CB500X adventure-tourer in the country, sometime next month. And Honda could price the CB500X at Rs 5.5 lakh, meaning it would cost close to Rs 7 lakh on-road.

The only other 500cc adventure tourer that the Honda CB500X will end up competing with is the recently reintroduced Benelli TRK 502. A segment below, there are the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure whereas a segment above the CB500X, there are the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650.

In terms of specifications, the Honda CB500X will be powered by a parallel-twin 500 cc engine that will churn out 47 hp and 42 Nm if Honda retains the international spec model for India as well. These numbers might not appear much especially when you consider 390 Adventure's 44 hp/37 Nm power and torque figures. Going by what Honda is famous for, this unit will be a smooth and reliable motor which should make this CB500X an ideal choice for those looking for a larger adventure tourer for longer journeys.

The Honda CB500X will be equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks with 150 mm of travel and a mono-shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability and 135 mm travel. Further, the tourer will come with 110/80 R19 front and 160/60 R17 tyres with alloys. The features list of the CB500X will be LED headlights, tall and adjustable windscreen, LCD instrumentation and dual-channel ABS as standard. We believe the motorcycle will be offered in a single variant only.