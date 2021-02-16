tech2 News Staff

Honda has just launched the CB 350 RS in India at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). As the name suggests, the CB350 RS is a derivative of the Honda H’ness CB350 that was launched last year. Honda announced that so far, it has sold over 10,000 units of the H’ness CB350, which rivals the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. To further the CB’s appeal, Honda has added the CB350 RS to its line-up, which is a decidedly sportier-looking 350 compared to the retro-style H’ness.

Honda CB350 RS pictures reveal design and styling differences

The visual link between the Honda CB350 RS and the H’ness CB350 is clear from the get-go. The RS has the same base design as the H’ness, and carries over the frame, 15-litre fuel tank, digi-analogue instrumentation and the 19-inch front alloy wheel with 7 Y-spokes, but a closer look reveals the presence of fork gaiters, a blacked-out ring for the LED headlight, slim new LED turn indicators, a skid plate, chunkier dual-sport tyres, a scrambler-style ‘tuck-and-roll’ seat, an upswept black exhaust and a new tail section, with a different underseat LED tail-light and LED turn indicators.

Compared to the H’ness, the CB350 RS also gets a wider 150-section rear tyre (130-section on the H’ness) mounted on a 17-inch alloy wheel, which is a size smaller than the H’ness’ 18-inch rear wheel. Also unique to the CB350 RS are the two paint options on offer – Radiant Red and the dual-tone Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.

While the CB350 RS does have a hint of ‘scrambler’ to it, it does not get clip-on handlebars. Honda says the ‘RS’ in the motorcycle’s name denotes ‘Road Sailing’, and that the bike offers a more tipped-forward riding stance.

Honda CB350 RS engine and gearbox details

The Honda CB350 RS’ engine is the same as the H’ness – it’s a 350 cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder unit that produces close to 21 hp and 30 Nm of torque. The bike features Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system and gets a five-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch offered as standard.

Honda CB350 RS price and delivery details

At Rs 1.96 lakh, the Honda CB350 RS costs roughly Rs 10,000 more than the DLX variant of the H’ness CB350, and about Rs 3,500 more than the top-spec H’ness DLX Pro. Honda has confirmed bookings for the CB350 RS are now open at its BigWing dealerships across the country, and that deliveries will commence at the start of March. At present, Honda has 35 BigWing outlets in India, and will expand to over 50 BigWing outlets by the end of March 2021.