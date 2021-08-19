tech2 News Staff

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has taken the wraps off of its latest - and smallest - adventure motorcycle for our market, named the Honda CB200X. Based on the Hornet 2.0, the Honda CB200X has been launched in India today at a price of Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), with bookings for this adventure-tourer now open both online and offline (at Honda's Red Wing outlets) for a booking amount of Rs 2,000. At this price, the Honda CB200X costs around Rs 13,000 more than the Hornet it's based on, but promises true dual-purpose ability as well. Deliveries will begin early in September.

While it is clearly based on the Hornet and carries over several elements seen on the motorcycle, it's visibly taller and more imposing, with large tank extensions, a big visor, engine bash plate and a bigger, flatter handle bar bringing it more in line with Honda's bigger adventure bikes available abroad.

It's powered by the same 184.4 cc, single-cylinder engine we've seen in the Hornet 2.0, making a slightly lower 16.5 hp and 15.5 Nm of torque. However, Honda says it has tuned the engine for better mid-range punch, something that will always come in handy on an adventure-tourer. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission.

The CB200X gets a chunky upside down fork and a rear monoshock, rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 'tough tread pattern' tyres and features petal disc brakes front and back with single-channel ABS as standard. It weighs 147 kg, has a seat height of 810 mm and a 12-litre fuel tank.

In terms of equipment, the Honda CB200X gets all-LED lighting, a digital instruments display, knuckle guards with integrated LED turn indicators and the key slot is located just ahead of the fuel tank for convenience's sake.

While Honda says the CB200X is creating a new segment for itself, there is another adventure motorcycle that it will have to contend with - the Hero Xpulse 200, which starts at a much lower price point of Rs 1,20,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).