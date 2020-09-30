Overdrive

We are the midst of the Honda two-wheeler launch in India. And the motorcycle will be called the CB 350. From the looks of it, the Honda CB 350 will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and also the Benelli Imperiale 400 in India. This is the first cruiser motorcycle by Honda in India. It will be manufactured in India and will be sold through the company's Honda Big Wing India network, giving it a premium appeal. The Honda CB 350 has been priced at Rs 1.9 lakh, ex-showroom.

From the images, it can be seen that the Honda CB 350 comes with a retro design that the CB brand has been famous for. The details include neo-classic LED headlights, single-pod instrumentation, alloy wheels and interesting chrome highlights all through the design of the motorcycle. The motorcycle will come with a dual-channel ABS as standard. Further, the motorcycle gets chrome mirrors, voluptuous tank design and a single seat that looks reasonably comfortable for longer saddle time.

The Honda CB 350 will be powered by a single-cylinder 350cc motor which should make an impressive power and torque rating. Details of which will be released shortly.