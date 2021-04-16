Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
Honda Cars India issues recall for 77,954 vehicles manufactured in 2019 and 2020

The recall issued by Honda in India is to address a potentially faulty fuel pump; replacement to be made free of cost.


tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2021 17:47:33 IST

Honda Cars India has announced a nationwide voluntary recall for 77,954 vehicles manufactured in 2019 and 2020. This is part of the carmaker’s global recall campaign, which affects over 761,000 vehicles in total, to address a potentially faulty fuel pump. In a statement, Honda Cars India said the ‘fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting’. A fuel pump failure can prove to be disastrous for a vehicle on the road, as it can result in the engine stalling, increasing the risk of a crash.

Most units affected by the latest recall are those of the Honda Amaze, followed by the fourth-gen Honda City and the Honda WR-V. Image: Honda

Of the over 77,000 vehicles impacted by this recall in India, 36,086 units are of the second-gen Honda Amaze (manufactured between January-August 2019), 20,248 units are of the fourth-gen Honda City (made between January-September 2019), 7,871 units are of the Honda WR-V (manufactured between January-August 2019), 6,235 units are of the Honda Jazz (manufactured between January-August 2019), 5,170 units are of the Honda Civic (made between January-September 2019), 1,737 units are of the Honda BR-V (made between January and October 2019) and 607 units are of the Honda CR-V (made between January 2019 – September 2020).

Honda will replace the fuel pump free of cost at its service centres starting 17 April and said it is in the process of contacting affected owners individually. However, Honda has advised customers to visit their nearest dealer for the replacement only with an appointment, as most outlets are working with limited staff in view of the second COVID-19 wave that has wreaked havoc across the country.

Customers can also check if their vehicle is affected by this recall by entering the 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s microsite.

