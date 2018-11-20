Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Honda becomes the first manufacturer to sell over 25 million scooters in India

Honda's range of scooters includes the Honda Cliq, the Activa 125, Grazia, and of course the Activa 5G.

Overdrive Nov 20, 2018 14:33 PM IST

Honda 2Wheelers India has now become the only manufacturer to sell over 25 million scooters in the country. The company achieved this milestone by selling around 5 million units in the last year. Honda 2Wheelers had taken 10 years to achieve its first 10 million scooter sales in India, while the second 10 came in just three years. When it first launched the Activa in the country, Honda had enjoyed a 10 percent segment share, which has now risen to 32 percent in 2018.

The Honda Activa I. Image: Honda 2Wheelers India

Overall, the company accounts for 57 percent of the market. Its range of scooters includes the Honda Cliq, the Activa 125, Grazia, and of course the Activa 5G. Speaking about the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior VP  sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said that Honda aims to lead the next wave of scooterisation which has already started in Tier-II and tier-III towns.

