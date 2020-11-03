Tuesday, November 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched in India, prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh

With the sedan and crossover, Honda is also offering add-on premium features over the top VX grade that they are based on.


OverdriveNov 03, 2020 16:10:12 IST

Honda Car India has launched two new special editions of the Honda Amaze sub-four-metre sedan and the Honda WR-V crossover. These have been brought in to appeal to festive season buyers and offer an additional set of premium features over the top VX grade that they are based on.

For the Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition, prices start from Rs 7.96 lakh for the petrol-manual, going up to Rs 8.79 lakh for the petrol CVT. The diesel Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 9.26 lakh for the manual and Rs 9.99 lakh for the CVT. The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition prices start from Rs 9.70 lakh for the petrol MT and Rs 11 lakh for the diesel MT. All prices are ex-showroom.

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched in India, prices starting at Rs 7.96 lakh

Honda Amaze Special Edition

Features added to the Amaze Exclusive Edition are chrome highlights around the windows, fog lamps and boot, suede seat covers, front armrest, puddle lamps, footwell lighting and Exclusive Edition badging. The WR-V Special Edition brings with it chrome surrounds on the grille and foglamps, suede seat covers, puddle lamps, footwell lighting, body graphics and Exclusive Edition badging.

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol in the Honda Amaze makes 90PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 NM at 4,800 Nm. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 100PS at 3,600rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750rpm. Both engines pair with a five-speed manual or a segment-first CVT. Fuel efficiency for the petrol is 18.6 kmpl (manual) and 18.3 kmpl (CVT). With the diesel, the Amaze returns 24.7 kmpl and 21 kmpl for the manual and CVT respectively.

 

Honda WR-V. Image: Honda Car India

Honda WR-V. Image: Honda Car India

The Honda WR-V can be had with two engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol makes 90PS and 110 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC, same as the one in the new City, makes 100PS and 200 Nm. This is paired to a six-speeder. The petrol has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl while the diesel returns 23.7 kmpl.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honda Amaze Special Edition

Honda Amaze Special Edition launched in India at a starting price Rs 7 lakh: All you need to know

Oct 16, 2020
Honda Amaze Special Edition launched in India at a starting price Rs 7 lakh: All you need to know
Honda WR-V might launch in March, exec hints at possible Civic update and Acura brand launch as well

Honda WR-V might launch in March, exec hints at possible Civic update and Acura brand launch as well

Feb 20, 2017
Honda WR-V crossover launches in India; prices start from Rs 7,75,000

Honda WR-V crossover launches in India; prices start from Rs 7,75,000

Mar 16, 2017
Honda WR-V is the company’s latest crossover that is headed to India

Honda WR-V is the company’s latest crossover that is headed to India

Nov 11, 2016
2017 Honda WR-V sketch revealed

2017 honda wr-v

2017 Honda WR-V sketch revealed

Oct 18, 2016
India-bound Honda WR-V compact SUV teased

india-bound honda wr-v compact suv teased

India-bound Honda WR-V compact SUV teased

Nov 02, 2016

science

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Strategies for coastal cities to mitigate, adapt, regulate against sea level rise

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Integrating blue and green spaces need sound legal, planning, governance frameworks

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Developing tourism with local communities in ecologically-rich areas

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Developing tourism with local communities in ecologically-rich areas

Nov 02, 2020