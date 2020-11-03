Overdrive

Honda Car India has launched two new special editions of the Honda Amaze sub-four-metre sedan and the Honda WR-V crossover. These have been brought in to appeal to festive season buyers and offer an additional set of premium features over the top VX grade that they are based on.

For the Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition, prices start from Rs 7.96 lakh for the petrol-manual, going up to Rs 8.79 lakh for the petrol CVT. The diesel Amaze Exclusive Edition is priced at Rs 9.26 lakh for the manual and Rs 9.99 lakh for the CVT. The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition prices start from Rs 9.70 lakh for the petrol MT and Rs 11 lakh for the diesel MT. All prices are ex-showroom.

Features added to the Amaze Exclusive Edition are chrome highlights around the windows, fog lamps and boot, suede seat covers, front armrest, puddle lamps, footwell lighting and Exclusive Edition badging. The WR-V Special Edition brings with it chrome surrounds on the grille and foglamps, suede seat covers, puddle lamps, footwell lighting, body graphics and Exclusive Edition badging.

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol in the Honda Amaze makes 90PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 NM at 4,800 Nm. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 100PS at 3,600rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750rpm. Both engines pair with a five-speed manual or a segment-first CVT. Fuel efficiency for the petrol is 18.6 kmpl (manual) and 18.3 kmpl (CVT). With the diesel, the Amaze returns 24.7 kmpl and 21 kmpl for the manual and CVT respectively.

The Honda WR-V can be had with two engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol makes 90PS and 110 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC, same as the one in the new City, makes 100PS and 200 Nm. This is paired to a six-speeder. The petrol has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl while the diesel returns 23.7 kmpl.