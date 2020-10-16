Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
Honda Amaze Special Edition launched in India at a starting price Rs 7 lakh: All you need to know

Prices for the Amaze lineup start from Rs 6.26 lakh for the base petrol, going up to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec diesel CVT.


OverdriveOct 16, 2020 12:37:54 IST

Honda Cars India has launched a new version of the Honda Amaze sub-four-metre sedan ahead of the festive season. This is being called the Honda Amaze Special Edition and is based on the mid-spec S trim of the Amaze. Both petrol and diesel versions are available with prices starting at Rs 7 lakh for the petrol manual and going up to Rs 9.10 lakh for the diesel CVT. The petrol CVT and diesel manual cost Rs 7.90 and Rs 8.30 lakh respectively.

Honda Amaze Special Edition

The Honda Amaze Special Edition comes equipped with the 7-inch Digipad 2.0 infotainment that recently debuted on the facelifted Jazz, body graphics, Special Edition badging, new seat covers and a sliding centre armrest. Features already available in the Honda Amaze's S trim are steering mounted audio controls with HFT, shark fin antenna, rear armrest with cup holder, keyless entry, front and rear accessory socket, electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs with LED indicators, tilt steering, driver side height adjustment and adjustable front seat headrest.

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol in the Honda Amaze makes 90PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 NM at 4,800 Nm. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 100PS at 3,600rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750rpm. Both engines pair with a five-speed manual or a segment-first CVT. Fuel efficiency for the petrol is 18.6 kmpl (manual) and 18.3 kmpl (CVT). With the diesel, the Amaze returns 24.7 kmpl and 21 kmpl for the manual and CVT respectively.

Prices for the Amaze lineup start from Rs 6.26 lakh for the base petrol, going up to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec diesel CVT. The Honda competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki DzireHyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

