tech2 News Staff

The Honda Amaze facelift is set to be launched on 18 August, 2021. It was in 2018 that the second-generation Amaze was introduced, and it’s now time for Honda’s compact sedan – also the company’s highest-selling model in the country – to receive a midlife update. Honda has released a hazy teaser of the Amaze facelift, which provides a peek at what’s going to change with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival on the outside. Orders are now being taken for the Amaze facelift, with buyers having the option to book it by paying Rs 21,000 at a Honda dealership, or by making a payment of Rs 5,000 online.

The teaser confirms the Honda Amaze facelift steers clear of any significant sheet metal changes, and largely retains the design and styling of the pre-facelift model, with even the face of the sedan appearing unchanged for the most part. However, in a teaser video, Honda has revealed the Amaze facelift will come with LED projector headlights, a revised grille with additional chrome strips and mildly revised tail-lights with LED light guides. The teaser also sheds light on the Amaze facelift’s new alloy wheels.

Additionally, the Honda Amaze facelift is set to get new upholstery, new interior trim options and some more features, with lower-spec variants also set to get a lengthier features list.

In terms of powertrains, the Honda Amaze facelift will carry over the current model’s units – a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel producing 100 hp and 215 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual is standard with both engine options, and both also get the option of a CVT automatic – but it must be noted that the diesel-CVT version of the Amaze has a lower power output of 80 hp and 160 Nm.

Expect Honda Amaze facelift prices to be slightly higher than the current model’s prices, which range from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Amaze will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.