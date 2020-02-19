Overdrive

Hero MotoCorp has finally announced the pricing of the Rally Kit for the Xpulse 200 at Rs 38,000. The entire kit has been developed by Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development hub in India with inputs from the Hero MotoSports Team Rally.

The Hero Xpulse 200 in its stock state gets suspension travel of 190 mm and 170 mm in the front and rear respectively.

The Rally kit takes it a notch above and offers longer travel suspension along with compression and rebound adjustment. Jacked-up suspension has also added to the ground clearance of the Xpulse 200 and the motorcycle with the Rally kit will boast a ground clearance number of 275 mm as opposed to the 220 mm on the standard motorcycle.

Other changes are to the seat which is now flatter and offers a higher riding position. In regard to the changed riding position, the kit offers a handlebar raiser that helps riders while riding standing up. The gear lever and the brake pedal are longer for the ease of operation with riding boots on. The Rally kit also includes an upgraded set of tyres, from dual-sport Ceats to Maxxis rally-spec knobby tyres.

Mechanically, the engine remains untouched although Hero MotoCorp has tweaked the final drive ratio to offer more bottom-end and mid-range grunt. The sprocket size has been changed to 12/40T that offers a final drive ratio of 3.33. The exhaust fitted on the motorcycle showcased at the EICMA 2019 has an Akrapovic end can which is not part of the Rally kit. That said, Hero is working on arrangements that can be made in order to fit an aftermarket exhaust system on your Xpulse 200 should you wish.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.