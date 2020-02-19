Wednesday, February 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit launched in India at a price of Rs 38,000

The Hero Xpulse 200 in its stock state gets suspension travel of 190 mm and 170 mm in the front and rear respectively.


OverdriveFeb 19, 2020 14:58:12 IST

Hero MotoCorp has finally announced the pricing of the Rally Kit for the Xpulse 200 at Rs 38,000. The entire kit has been developed by Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development hub in India with inputs from the Hero MotoSports Team Rally.

The Hero Xpulse 200 in its stock state gets suspension travel of 190 mm and 170 mm in the front and rear respectively.

Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit launched in India at a price of Rs 38,000

Hero Xpulse 200.

The Rally kit takes it a notch above and offers longer travel suspension along with compression and rebound adjustment. Jacked-up suspension has also added to the ground clearance of the Xpulse 200 and the motorcycle with the Rally kit will boast a ground clearance number of 275 mm as opposed to the 220 mm on the standard motorcycle.

Other changes are to the seat which is now flatter and offers a higher riding position. In regard to the changed riding position, the kit offers a handlebar raiser that helps riders while riding standing up. The gear lever and the brake pedal are longer for the ease of operation with riding boots on. The Rally kit also includes an upgraded set of tyres, from dual-sport Ceats to Maxxis rally-spec knobby tyres.

Mechanically, the engine remains untouched although Hero MotoCorp has tweaked the final drive ratio to offer more bottom-end and mid-range grunt. The sprocket size has been changed to 12/40T that offers a final drive ratio of 3.33. The exhaust fitted on the motorcycle showcased at the EICMA 2019 has an Akrapovic end can which is not part of the Rally kit. That said, Hero is working on arrangements that can be made in order to fit an aftermarket exhaust system on your Xpulse 200 should you wish.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 10,000 cr in R&D, set up new manufacturing facilities over next 5-7 years

Feb 18, 2020
Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 10,000 cr in R&D, set up new manufacturing facilities over next 5-7 years
Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment; Tata Steel, TCS among top gainers

NewsTracker

Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark amid reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment; Tata Steel, TCS among top gainers

Feb 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020