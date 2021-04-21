Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
Hero MotoCorp to suspend production at all plants till 1 May in view of COVID-19 surge

Hero will utilise the shutdown days to carry out maintenance work at its manufacturing plants.


Press Trust of IndiaApr 21, 2021 12:48:04 IST

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is temporarily stopping operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India. The company has six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units, as per its annual report. The GPC is located at Neemrana.

"Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between 22 April 22– 1 May  basis the local scenario," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp says shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet customer demand. Image: Hero MotoCorp

The company will utilise these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants, it added.

"The shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localised shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter," Hero MotoCorp said.

All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period, it said, adding all corporate offices of the company are already in work from home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services.

tags

