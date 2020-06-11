Overdrive

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has gone completely contactless with its latest online sales platform called eSHOP. While it does not replace the conventional means of buying a vehicle that is by visiting a dealership, the online sales platform will offer an end-to-end seamless experience where a customers can book his vehicle and get it delivered too from his/her choice of dealership. Hero has set a dedicated website to accept complete payments of bookings of customers.

The eSHOP website offers all the latest information on the on-road price, stock present with the company, provision for submission of online documents, dealer intimation, host of finance options, order confirmation and also the allocated VIN number of your vehicle along the delivery status. After choosing the preferred model and its variant along with the city, customers can then select the dealership as per convenience and make the payment. Once the mentioned payment is made, the customers gets a receipt with a unique OTP number for verification. Once verification is completed in the system, the selected dealer assigns a sales assistant.

The eShop platform also caters to customers seeking finance option. The sales assistant will assist in all the customers' queries and guide them through the remaining steps like documentation, finance, invoicing, insurance, registration and delivery, with an option of home delivery. Once the order is created, the customer receives a SMS with a link that directs him/her to the document uploading section. Upon verification a preview of the sales order is sent to the customer and post consent from customer invoice is created, application for registration is made by the dealer and vehicle is delivered as per the option chosen by the customer. During delivery, physical signed documents required by RTO are collected from the customer, explains the company.

Taking the contactless experience further, Hero MotoCorp has also launched multiple digital aftersales services. These include the industry first initiative of digital service job card and acknowledgment receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations.