Monday, May 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hero MotoCorp extends plant shutdown till 16 May as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Along with its plants, Hero MotoCorp is also extending the shutdown for its spare parts and R&D centres.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 10, 2021 09:36:55 IST

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it is extending the shutdown of its plants across India by another week till 16 May in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The shutdown also includes the Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Last month, the company had announced temporary stopping of operations at all its six manufacturing units located at Dharuhera and Gurugram, Haryana; Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Neemrana in Rajasthan, and Halol in Gujarat with a total yearly production capacity of 90 lakh units.

Hero MotoCorp says shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet customer demand. Image: Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has previously said the shutdown will not impact the company's ability to meet customer demand. Image: Hero MotoCorp

"The company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves," the statement added.

The extension of suspension of operations at the plants is also in line with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19, Hero MotoCorp said, adding all of its corporate offices have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 launched at Rs 16.90 lakh, more Harleys reintroduced

Apr 28, 2021
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 launched at Rs 16.90 lakh, more Harleys reintroduced

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021