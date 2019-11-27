Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hero MotoCorp discontinues 50 BS-IV variants of Splendor, HF Delux, Glamour motorcycles and Pleasure scooters

The Indian government has given automakers a deadline of March 31, 2020 to shift to BS-VI vehicles


Sunny SenNov 27, 2019 22:32:23 IST

Ahead of a shift from Bharat Stage-IV to BS-VI, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has discontinued more than 50 variants of their BS-IV vehicles, and has constituted an interim council to look after the transition to the next emission norm, a top-level official told Tech2, on the condition of anonymity.

Among the models that will get discontinued are BS-IV variants of Splendor, HF Delux, Glamour motorcycles, and Pleasure scooters, in an effort to migrate completely to the new emission era.

Hero MotoCorp discontinues 50 BS-IV variants of Splendor, HF Delux, Glamour motorcycles and Pleasure scooters

2018 Hero Super Splendor

“The Company has informed its dealers in an email sent earlier this week that production of more than 50 SKUs of its BS-IV range of products has been stopped. The email also mentioned that Hero MotoCorp would soon stop manufacturing more BS-IV models, and rapidly scale up the production of BS-VI vehicles,” the official said.

(Also read: Auto sector slowdown: Hero MotoCorp comes out with voluntary retirement scheme for employees)

The Indian government has given automakers a deadline of March 31, 2020 to shift to BS-VI vehicles, as companies won't be allowed to sell vehicles with older emission standards from April 1.

The company has set up an interim council as Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, After-Sales and Parts has resigned from Hero MotoCorp ahead of the transition. The interim council will have multiple department heads, including Malo Le Masson, head of global product planning and Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. “The interim office will look after sales, and after-sales during the transition period,” said the official.

“The company has set up an interim council that will oversee the sales and after-sales function as Bhan has been relinquished from his duties to pursue opportunities outside of Hero MotoCorp,” the official said.

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp unveils initiative to deliver bikes, scooters at customer doorstep at nominal charge)

“The interim council, which comprises Hero’s leadership team and will be operational from December 13, will play an important role to guide, support and handhold the sales and after-sales team to migrate the entire inventory to BS-VI well before the deadline of March 31, 2020,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is ramping up its BS-VI variants. It recently launched the BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI motorcycle to be introduced in the country. “The company’s post-festive inventory levels are already at a two-year low, putting it in good space for the transition,” said the official.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Bajaj Auto plans KTM, Husqvarna EV scooters on new Chetak platform; new electric vehicles to be sold through KTM dealerships

Nov 15, 2019
Bajaj Auto plans KTM, Husqvarna EV scooters on new Chetak platform; new electric vehicles to be sold through KTM dealerships
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh

Nov 13, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019