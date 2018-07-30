Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 09:57 IST

Hero launches the Karizma ZMR again for a starting price of Rs 1.08 lakh

Karizma ZMR was discontinued a year back for not complying with the BS-IV update.

After taking it off shelves back in 2017, Hero Moto Corp has re-released its trademark Karizma ZMR bike in two variants for a price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh. As of right now the bike has not yet reached showrooms and is only listed on Hero's website. However, dealerships have started taking pre-orders for the bike.

Karizma ZMR 2018.

Karizma ZMR 2018.

Karizma ZMR was discontinued after not complying with the BS-IV update and also as sales fell following the bikes revision in 2014. The latest 2018 ZMR model does not seem to have any difference in design from the 2017 model. It is powered by a 223 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel injection that is now BS-IV compliant. The bike produces 20 bhp at 8000 rpm and 19.7 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

Karizma ZMR.

Karizma ZMR.

As per the website, the bike has a top speed of 129 km/h but it still lacks the ABS. There are telescopic forks up front and a twin shocks at the rear which handle the suspension load of the bike. The price point of the bike makes it a competitor with the  Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, along with the Suzuki Gixxer SF as per a report by IndiaTVnews.

The Hero Karizma ZMR was first launched in 2003 and it can be considered as a signature product of Hero Motors. Lack of updates was the biggest reason in the declining sales of the bike while rivals such as Bajaj Pulsar 220F moved ahead in performance and sales. It remains to be seen if the new Karizma ZMR will get the response it needs to stay afloat in this competitive market.

