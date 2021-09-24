tech2 News Staff

Witnessing a rise in demand for its electric scooters, Hero Electric is in the process of ramping up production at its plant in Ludhiana to five lakh scooters per annum by March 2022. To go with this, Hero Electric has now announced it will set up a total of 20,000 EV charging stations across India by the end of 2022 as it anticipates a corresponding rise in customer requirements for charging infrastructure.

To this end, it has partnered with Delhi-based start-up Massive Mobility, which will collaborate on setting up 10,000 such charging stations. At present, Hero Electric has already set up 1,650 charging stations.

More encouragingly for the electric vehicle industry, Hero Electric’s charging network will also be open for use to owners of other electric vehicles as well, which the company believes will promote standardisation of charging infrastructure among all EV manufacturers.

"Announcements by the government of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Massive Mobility is a start-up working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users.

Owners of Hero Electric scooters will be able to set up their profile within the Massive Mobility charging app, book a charging station slot, make payments utilising the UPI framework and monitor usage.

