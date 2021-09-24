Friday, September 24, 2021Back to
Hero Electric to set up 20,000 EV charging stations by end-2022, partners with Massive Mobility

As sales of its two-wheelers climb, Hero Electric will work with Massive Mobility to set up 20,000 EV charging stations that would be open to all electric vehicles.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2021 17:09:12 IST

Witnessing a rise in demand for its electric scooters, Hero Electric is in the process of ramping up production at its plant in Ludhiana to five lakh scooters per annum by March 2022. To go with this, Hero Electric has now announced it will set up a total of 20,000 EV charging stations across India by the end of 2022 as it anticipates a corresponding rise in customer requirements for charging infrastructure.

To this end, it has partnered with Delhi-based start-up Massive Mobility, which will collaborate on setting up 10,000 such charging stations. At present, Hero Electric has already set up 1,650 charging stations.

Hero Electric says its charging network will be open to use for other electric vehicles as well. Image: Hero Electric

More encouragingly for the electric vehicle industry, Hero Electric’s charging network will also be open for use to owners of other electric vehicles as well, which the company believes will promote standardisation of charging infrastructure among all EV manufacturers.

"Announcements by the government of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Along with production capacity, Hero Electric is also set to expand its product line-up in the coming months. Image: Hero Electric

Massive Mobility is a start-up working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs. Through its cloud-based solutions it enables parking and charging point owners to offer charging services to users.

Owners of Hero Electric scooters will be able to set up their profile within the Massive Mobility charging app, book a charging station slot, make payments utilising the UPI framework and monitor usage.

Also read: State EV policy impact - Hero Electric's mid-speed scooters priced from under Rs 40,000 in Maharashtra and Gujarat

