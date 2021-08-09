Monday, August 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hero Electric sold over 4,500 mid-speed e-scooters last month, more than 10 times its July 2020 figure

Hero Electric’s mid-speed electric scooters are growing popular thanks to the higher FAME-II incentives and state subsidies on offer.


tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2021 19:09:17 IST

Riding the wave of support from the government, Hero Electric has reported a sharp rise in sales for the first half of this year. Hero Electric announced it sold over 15,000 electric scooters in the first half of 2021, a figure about five times higher than the 3,270 e-scooters it sold in the same period last year. More notably, Hero Electric sold more than 4,500 e-scooters in July alone, a tenfold increase on the 399 units it sold in the same month in 2020.

This staggering rise in demand, has, undoubtedly, been triggered by a spate of government-led initiatives designed to promote e-mobility. In June, the FAME-II subsidy for electric two-wheelers was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with the overall subsidy cap doubled to 40 percent of the two-wheeler’s price.

Hero Electric has witnessed demand shift from low- to mid-speed scooters in a big way. Image: Hero Electric

Hero Electric has witnessed demand shift from low- to mid-speed scooters in a big way. Image: Hero Electric

Additionally, Gujarat and Maharashtra announced generous incentives for electric two-wheeler buyers as part of their state EV policies. So significant is the impact of these subsidies, that Hero Electric’s mid-speed scooter range now starts at under Rs 40,000 in these states.

Talking about the rise in sales, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "As we continue to fight the pandemic, we at Hero are extremely bullish about the market seeing its biggest growth thanks to the extremely conducive market and policies since they were announced. The green shoots for this are visible in the numbers we have achieved in the month of July and overall, in the first half of the year. Our manufacturing facilities are working overtime to cater to the demand."

Hero Electric is already working to expand its existing facilities and ramp up production, and targets manufacturing over three lakh units per year to meet demand.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ola Electric

Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on Twitter

Aug 03, 2021
Ola Electric scooter to be launched in India on 15 August: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces date on Twitter
Ola Electric’s Series S e-scooter to be sold directly and home-delivered to buyers, confirms Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric

Ola Electric’s Series S e-scooter to be sold directly and home-delivered to buyers, confirms Bhavish Aggarwal

Aug 06, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021