Hero Electric is offering special discounts on all the models of its electric two-wheelers in the country, except the Flash e2 VRLA. The offer is valid only on online bookings and will last till 15 May.

Hero Electric has said that users can book any Hero electric two-wheeler before 15 May at just Rs 2,999 and get Rs 5,000 off. The company is also offering Rs 3,000 off on the Glyde and Velocity variants.

The customer will have to pay the balance amount on vehicle value to the dealership at the time of the delivery of the two-wheeler.

Hero Electric on its website also said that it reserves the right to change/or withdraw the offer at any time without any prior notification. No other offers can be clubbed with this scheme under any circumstances.

The company said that in case of cancellation of booking, refund will be made within 60 days of booking date.

Announcing the discounts on Twitter Hero Electric posted a message urging riders to make the smart move and save the planet as well as one’s precious money. Hero highlighted that riding switching to electric vehicles would ensure a world free of carbon emissions.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, CEO of Hero Electric Sohinder Gill said, “The few days of absence of polluting vehicles have also had a pleasing effect of clearer sky and nature bouncing back with rare birds chirping. I strongly believe that customers are now tending to switch to cleaner transportation, and we are adding a little sweetener through the 'Online' offer to gently nudge them to do so.”

The two-wheeler on offer includes Flash, Nyx, Optima, Dash, Photon, Velocity, Glyde.

