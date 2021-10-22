Friday, October 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Haryana EV Policy 2021 set to be notified by November, formulated to be the ‘best in the country’

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the government is working to ensure the policy being formulated for electric vehicles is the best in India.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 22, 2021 14:16:43 IST

The Haryana government will come out with Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 within one month, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department, said this after a meeting on “Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2021” with senior officers of various departments here.

He said the government is consistently working to ensure that the policy being formulated for electric vehicles is the best in the country.

The deputy chief minister also said that for the framing of this policy, three rounds of discussions have been held with the officials earlier and on Thursday final consultations were held.

Chautala said this policy will be released within one month, according to an official statement.

He said this policy is being formulated by the state government while focusing on the e-vehicle manufacturers, user drivers and people setting up charging stations, for whom special exemptions will be given.

The state government is focusing on promoting two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles, he added.

He also informed that the state government has a plan to have maximum e-vehicles in the state in 2022.

Also read: State-wise EV subsidies in India - A handy list of incentives for EVs in each state

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Haryana governor gives nod to Bill providing 75% quota to locals in private sector jobs

Mar 02, 2021
Haryana governor gives nod to Bill providing 75% quota to locals in private sector jobs
Haryana reserves 75% private sector jobs for locals: From exemptions to penalties, all you need to know about the Bill

NewsTracker

Haryana reserves 75% private sector jobs for locals: From exemptions to penalties, all you need to know about the Bill

Mar 03, 2021
Haryana BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Sharma resigns, set to join former INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala's new outfit

NewsTracker

Haryana BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Sharma resigns, set to join former INLD leader Ajay Singh Chautala's new outfit

Nov 23, 2018
INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expels son Ajay for 'anti-party activities' days after expelling his grandsons

NewsTracker

INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expels son Ajay for 'anti-party activities' days after expelling his grandsons

Nov 14, 2018
Lok Sabha polls: In Hisar, political legacies of three families at stake; parties campaign fiercely in searing heat

NewsTracker

Lok Sabha polls: In Hisar, political legacies of three families at stake; parties campaign fiercely in searing heat

May 07, 2019
Ajay Chautala, father of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, granted 2-week furlough day after party ties up with BJP in Haryana

NewsTracker

Ajay Chautala, father of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, granted 2-week furlough day after party ties up with BJP in Haryana

Oct 26, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021