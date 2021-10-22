Press Trust of India

The Haryana government will come out with Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 within one month, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department, said this after a meeting on “Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2021” with senior officers of various departments here.

He said the government is consistently working to ensure that the policy being formulated for electric vehicles is the best in the country.

The deputy chief minister also said that for the framing of this policy, three rounds of discussions have been held with the officials earlier and on Thursday final consultations were held.

Chautala said this policy will be released within one month, according to an official statement.

He said this policy is being formulated by the state government while focusing on the e-vehicle manufacturers, user drivers and people setting up charging stations, for whom special exemptions will be given.

The state government is focusing on promoting two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles, he added.

He also informed that the state government has a plan to have maximum e-vehicles in the state in 2022.

