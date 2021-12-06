Monday, December 06, 2021Back to
Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India at Rs 15.51 lakh, deliveries to commence end-2021

The arrival of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India marks Harley-Davidson’s second major launch in the country after the Pan America 1250.


OverdriveDec 06, 2021 13:04:10 IST

Hero MotoCorp, the exclusive distributor of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India, has announced the arrival of the iconic American company's sport custom motorcycle, the Sportster S, at India Bike Week 2021. The Sportster S’ starting price is Rs. 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Sportster S is already available in global markets since June this year, and its arrival in India marks Harley-Davidson’s second major launch in the country after the Pan America 1250.

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by Harley-Davidson's latest Revolution Max 1250T engine, the same 1,250 cc liquid-cooled 60-degree DOHC V-twin engine fitted to the Harley-Davidson Pan America. However, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S produces 122.6 hp at 9,500 rpm and 127.4 Nm at 6,000 rpm in comparison to the Harley-Davidson Pan America's 152.2 hp. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch.

The Sportster S' 1,250 cc liquid-cooled 60-degree DOHC V-twin makes 122.6 hp. Image: Harley-Davidson

The engine in the Sportster S features Dual Overhead Camshafts and Variable Valve Timing and uses cylinder heads which have smaller valves and port dimensions, and a different combustion chamber shape, which is designed to increase torque output off the line and at midrange rpm (providing up to 10 percent more torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm). The engine is a stressed member in the tubular steel trellis frame which should provide an improved sporty ride feel while also reducing weight to some extent.

The Sportster S gets a Showa 43 mm USD fork up front and Showa piggyback rear monoshock, both of which are fully adjustable and will set out with 17(f)/ 16(r)- inch cast aluminium rims, shod with special Dunlop/Harley-Davidson Series GT503 tyres, while braking hardware includes premium Brembo components.

Harley is offering the Sportster S in three colour options - Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of December 2021.

