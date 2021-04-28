Wednesday, April 28, 2021Back to
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 launched at Rs 16.90 lakh, more Harleys reintroduced

Hero MotoCorp has announced prices for a number of 2021 Harley-Davidson models that will be available in India.


tech2 News StaffApr 28, 2021 13:48:33 IST

In what will come as good news to fans of the brand, Harley-Davidson has restarted its journey in India with the help of Hero MotoCorp. India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer teamed up with one of the most iconic two-wheeler brands in the world to help it continue operating in India, and has today announced the launch of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 in our market, priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, Hero MotoCorp has also revealed prices for several other Harley-Davidson models that are being reintroduced in the Indian market.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is available in two variants – the standard, which is priced at Rs 16.90 lakh, and the Special, which costs Rs 19.99 lakh.

The Pan America 1250 is Harley-Davidson's first full-blown adventure-tourer model. Image: Harley-Davidson

Almost all the motorcycles which were being previously shipped to India as completely-built units (CBUs) have made a comeback. The Street range starts at Rs 10.11 lakh for the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and goes up to Rs 11.75 lakh for the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight.

Following it are the Cruiser models – the Softail Standard (Rs 15.25 lakh), Street Bob (Rs 15.99 lakh), Fat Bob (Rs 16.75 lakh) and Fat Boy (Rs 20.90 lakh).

Topping the portfolio are the Touring models – the Heritage Classic (Rs 21.49 lakh), Electra Glide Standard (Rs 24.99 lakh), Road King (Rs 26.99 lakh), Street Glide Special (Rs 31.99 lakh) and the Road Glide Special (Rs 34.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom).

(This is a developing story. More information to follow shortly.)

