Harley-Davidson India to now home deliver motorcycles, extends service warranty

The customer can also opt for different payment methods for the purchase of their new motorcycle.


OverdriveMay 19, 2020 12:56:29 IST

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has launched different initiatives to make the new motorcycle-buying experience safe as well as more convenient than ever before in India. The company, in its efforts to offer a completely contactless experience, is offering its whole range of motorcycles on its online platform, wherein the customers can choose their motorcycle and then also select their preferred dealership for delivery.

Further, the customer can also opt for different payment methods for the purchase of their new motorcycle. Harley-Davidson will be offering complimentary delivery of new motorcycles to the customer's home or his preferred location, provided it is within 40km from the dealership. Additional distance will be charged per kilometre.

Harley Davidson. Image: Reuters

While these are the initiatives for customers getting new H-Ds, the existing owners can benefit from the extended service warranty offer. Harley is offering a 30-day extension to the owners whose product warranties are supposed to expire in this lockdown period. Further, a 60-day extension is being given to customers who fall under the HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program.

(Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Maruti Suzuki rolls out safety protocol for all service centres, dealerships in India)

The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers. Harley-Davidson India is also contributing towards the PM CARES Fund in the fight against COVID-19. The company mentions that many of the Harley Owners Group members are involved in charitable activities in these trying times.

"For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding," commented Sajeev Rajasekharan, managing director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson.

