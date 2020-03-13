Friday, March 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Harley Davidson Fat Boy to Ducati Scrambler Icon: Here are discounts of up to Rs 5.5 lakh on premium bikes in India

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight special is offered with a 1,202cc Evolution V-Twin engine that makes 97 Nm at 4,250rpm.


OverdriveMar 13, 2020 14:01:31 IST

If you had been planning to get a premium motorcycle in India, now is the right time. This very month to be extremely precise. Come April 1, 2020, and all automobile manufacturers in the country will only be selling BSVI compliant vehicles. Since this government had already given ample time to the automobile manufacturers for the BSIV to BSVI transition, most of the dealers have already exhausted the old stocks of the popular models. It is only the lesser selling models that the dealers have a stock of. Dealers across the country are offering discounts on these models but not to the extent at which the BSIII models were sold three years ago when the BSIV transition took place. The discounts that are being offered on BSIV vehicles are at a dealership level and can vary from dealer to dealer. Here's a quick look at some of the premium motorcycles that can be availed on discount.

Harley-Davidson

Custom 1200

Discount: Rs 65,000

The 1200 Custom is a part of Harley-Davidson's Sportster family in India which also includes the Iron 883 and the Forty-Eight. It gets powered by a 1,202cc Evolution V-twin fuel-injected engine which produces 96 Nm at 3,500rpm.

Harley Davidson Fat Boy to Ducati Scrambler Icon: Here are discounts of up to Rs 5.5 lakh on premium bikes in India

Harley Davidson 1200 Custom

Forty-Eight special

Discount: Rs 65,000

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight special is offered with a 1,202cc Evolution V-Twin engine that makes 97 Nm at 4,250rpm.

Fat Bob

Discount: Rs 1.5 lakh

The Harley Fat Bob comes with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 (1,745cc) V-twin engine which has oil-cooled exhaust valves and produces 145 Nm.

Fat Boy

Discount: Rs 2 lakh

The Fat Boy has traditionally been one of the most popular bikes of Harley-Davidson with its kind of design and stance. The liquid-cooled motor displaces 1,750cc, or as the name suggests, 107 cubic inches. Peak torque output stands at a healthy 150 Nm.

Ducati

Scrambler Icon

Discount: Rs 1.5 lakh

This entry-level Ducati is powered by an 800cc, air-cooled, V-Twin that produces 73PS at 8,250rpm and generates 67 Nm of torque at 5,750rpm.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

Ducati Scrambler Icon

Monster 821

Discount: Rs 2 lakh

The Monster continues to be one of the most popular Ducati motorcycles in the world. The 821cc, liquid-cooled L-twin puts out 109PS and 86 Nm.

BMW

F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure

Discount: Rs 4 lakh

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS come powered by the same 853cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree firing order, which produces 78PS / 83 Nm on the 750, and 96PS / 92 Nm on the 850.

MV Agusta

Discount: Rs 5.5 lakh

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is powered by a 798cc 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine - similar to the one seen in the F3 and the Brutale 800.

F3 RC

The F3 800 RC gets the same engine as the standard motorcycle, however, produces 148PS at 13,000rpm and 88 Nm at 10,600rpm.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

‘Ride in- Ride Out’: OLX’s joint initiative with Harley Davidson will make your Harley dreams come true

Mar 02, 2020
‘Ride in- Ride Out’: OLX’s joint initiative with Harley Davidson will make your Harley dreams come true
Facelifted BMW X1 SUV launched in India at Rs 35.90 lakh; two engine options added

BMW X1

Facelifted BMW X1 SUV launched in India at Rs 35.90 lakh; two engine options added

Mar 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020