If you had been planning to get a premium motorcycle in India, now is the right time. This very month to be extremely precise. Come April 1, 2020, and all automobile manufacturers in the country will only be selling BSVI compliant vehicles. Since this government had already given ample time to the automobile manufacturers for the BSIV to BSVI transition, most of the dealers have already exhausted the old stocks of the popular models. It is only the lesser selling models that the dealers have a stock of. Dealers across the country are offering discounts on these models but not to the extent at which the BSIII models were sold three years ago when the BSIV transition took place. The discounts that are being offered on BSIV vehicles are at a dealership level and can vary from dealer to dealer. Here's a quick look at some of the premium motorcycles that can be availed on discount.

Harley-Davidson

Custom 1200

Discount: Rs 65,000

The 1200 Custom is a part of Harley-Davidson's Sportster family in India which also includes the Iron 883 and the Forty-Eight. It gets powered by a 1,202cc Evolution V-twin fuel-injected engine which produces 96 Nm at 3,500rpm.

Forty-Eight special

Discount: Rs 65,000

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight special is offered with a 1,202cc Evolution V-Twin engine that makes 97 Nm at 4,250rpm.

Fat Bob

Discount: Rs 1.5 lakh

The Harley Fat Bob comes with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 (1,745cc) V-twin engine which has oil-cooled exhaust valves and produces 145 Nm.

Fat Boy

Discount: Rs 2 lakh

The Fat Boy has traditionally been one of the most popular bikes of Harley-Davidson with its kind of design and stance. The liquid-cooled motor displaces 1,750cc, or as the name suggests, 107 cubic inches. Peak torque output stands at a healthy 150 Nm.

Ducati

Scrambler Icon

Discount: Rs 1.5 lakh

This entry-level Ducati is powered by an 800cc, air-cooled, V-Twin that produces 73PS at 8,250rpm and generates 67 Nm of torque at 5,750rpm.

Monster 821

Discount: Rs 2 lakh

The Monster continues to be one of the most popular Ducati motorcycles in the world. The 821cc, liquid-cooled L-twin puts out 109PS and 86 Nm.

BMW

F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure

Discount: Rs 4 lakh

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS come powered by the same 853cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree firing order, which produces 78PS / 83 Nm on the 750, and 96PS / 92 Nm on the 850.

MV Agusta

Discount: Rs 5.5 lakh

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is powered by a 798cc 3-cylinder liquid-cooled engine - similar to the one seen in the F3 and the Brutale 800.

F3 RC

The F3 800 RC gets the same engine as the standard motorcycle, however, produces 148PS at 13,000rpm and 88 Nm at 10,600rpm.

