Amaan Ahmed

The recently-introduced Gujarat EV policy 2021 has had quite a significant (and positive) impact on prices of electric two-wheelers in particular. Okinawa Autotech – an Indian brand headquartered in Gurgaon – is one of several electric two-wheeler manufacturers set to benefit greatly from the introduction of the policy (which grants incentives of up to Rs 20,000 for e-two-wheelers) as well as the increase in FAME-II subsidy. We’ve now got our hands on the revised prices for Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooters in Gujarat, which are now substantially lower than before and are among the lowest for high-speed e-scooters anywhere in the country.

Okinawa Ridge Plus price in Gujarat

The entry-level model in the high-speed Okinawa scooter range, the Okinawa Ridge Plus was priced at Rs 69,000 before the FAME-II subsidy was increased. Now, thanks to an added Rs 7,200 FAME-II benefit and a Rs 17,400 subsidy from the Gujarat government, the Okinawa Ridge Plus now costs Rs 44,391 in the state – a reduction of Rs 24,609 compared to its price just a month ago.

The Okinawa Ridge Plus has a 1.74 kWh removable lithium-ion battery and a 2.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is rated at 55 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 84 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 10-inch wheels and only has drum brakes front and rear. However, it does come with smartphone connectivity and features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing.

Okinawa Praise Pro price in Gujarat

The Okinawa Praise Pro looks lot like the range-topping i-Praise Plus, but is a little different in terms of specifications, and is, hence, cheaper. Earlier priced at Rs 84,795, the Praise Pro gets an additional Rs 7,947 FAME-II benefit, and a Rs 19,000 subsidy from the state government, which means the Okinawa Praise Pro’s price in Gujarat is now Rs 57,848 – a straight reduction of Rs 26,947 compared to its price at the start of June.

The Okinawa Praise Pro has a 2 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (which is said to take just two to three hours for a full charge) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is over 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 88 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels and has disc brakes front and rear, along with electronic ABS (E-ABS). It also has keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

Okinawa i Praise Plus price in Gujarat

Sitting at the top of Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooter range, the Okinawa i Praise Plus was a fairly expensive proposition until the start of June. Earlier priced at Rs 1,17,600, the i Praise Plus now benefits from a Rs 17,900 increase in FAME-II subsidy, and is eligible for the full Rs 20,000 incentive under the Gujarat EV policy. Factoring in both benefits, the Okinawa i Praise Plus’ price in Gujarat is now down to Rs 79,708 – a reduction of a massive Rs 37,892 compared to its price just a little over a month ago.

The Okinawa i Praise Plus has a 3.3 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (with a claimed charge time of between two to three hours) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the i Praise Plus (in Sport mode) is in excess of 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 139 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels, gets disc brakes front and rear along with E-ABS. Like the Ridge Plus, it comes with smartphone connectivity features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing. It also has an LED headlight, keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

