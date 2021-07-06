Tuesday, July 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Gujarat EV policy impact: Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooters now start as low as Rs 44,391

Under the Gujarat EV policy 2021, high-speed Okinawa electric scooters are eligible for a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000.


Amaan AhmedJul 06, 2021 10:01:37 IST

The recently-introduced Gujarat EV policy 2021 has had quite a significant (and positive) impact on prices of electric two-wheelers in particular. Okinawa Autotech – an Indian brand headquartered in Gurgaon – is one of several electric two-wheeler manufacturers set to benefit greatly from the introduction of the policy (which grants incentives of up to Rs 20,000 for e-two-wheelers) as well as the increase in FAME-II subsidy. We’ve now got our hands on the revised prices for Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooters in Gujarat, which are now substantially lower than before and are among the lowest for high-speed e-scooters anywhere in the country.

Okinawa Ridge Plus price in Gujarat

The entry-level model in the high-speed Okinawa scooter range, the Okinawa Ridge Plus was priced at Rs 69,000 before the FAME-II subsidy was increased. Now, thanks to an added Rs 7,200 FAME-II benefit and a Rs 17,400 subsidy from the Gujarat government, the Okinawa Ridge Plus now costs Rs 44,391 in the state – a reduction of Rs 24,609 compared to its price just a month ago.

ARAI-certified range for the Okinawa Ridge Plus is 84 kilometres. Image: Okinawa Autotech

ARAI-certified range for the Okinawa Ridge Plus is 84 kilometres. Image: Okinawa Autotech

The Okinawa Ridge Plus has a 1.74 kWh removable lithium-ion battery and a 2.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is rated at 55 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 84 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 10-inch wheels and only has drum brakes front and rear. However, it does come with smartphone connectivity and features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing.

Okinawa Praise Pro price in Gujarat

The Okinawa Praise Pro looks lot like the range-topping i-Praise Plus, but is a little different in terms of specifications, and is, hence, cheaper. Earlier priced at Rs 84,795, the Praise Pro gets an additional Rs 7,947 FAME-II benefit, and a Rs 19,000 subsidy from the state government, which means the Okinawa Praise Pro’s price in Gujarat is now Rs 57,848 – a straight reduction of Rs 26,947 compared to its price at the start of June.

The Okinawa Praise Pro's removable lithium-ion battery has a charge time of two to three hours. Image: Okinawa Autotech

The Okinawa Praise Pro's lithium-ion battery has a charge time of two to three hours. Image: Okinawa Autotech

The Okinawa Praise Pro has a 2 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (which is said to take just two to three hours for a full charge) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is over 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 88 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels and has disc brakes front and rear, along with electronic ABS (E-ABS). It also has keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

Okinawa i Praise Plus price in Gujarat

Sitting at the top of Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooter range, the Okinawa i Praise Plus was a fairly expensive proposition until the start of June. Earlier priced at Rs 1,17,600, the i Praise Plus now benefits from a Rs 17,900 increase in FAME-II subsidy, and is eligible for the full Rs 20,000 incentive under the Gujarat EV policy. Factoring in both benefits, the Okinawa i Praise Plus’ price in Gujarat is now down to Rs 79,708 – a reduction of a massive Rs 37,892 compared to its price just a little over a month ago.

Range for the Okinawa i Praise Plus is pegged at 139 kilometres. Image: Okinawa Autotech

Range for the Okinawa i Praise Plus is pegged at 139 kilometres. Image: Okinawa Autotech

The Okinawa i Praise Plus has a 3.3 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (with a claimed charge time of between two to three hours) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the i Praise Plus (in Sport mode) is in excess of 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 139 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels, gets disc brakes front and rear along with E-ABS. Like the Ridge Plus, it comes with smartphone connectivity features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing. It also has an LED headlight, keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

Also read: Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus now most affordable in Gujarat thanks to new EV policy

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

okinawa ridge

Okinawa Ridge launched in India at Rs 43,702

Jan 23, 2017
Okinawa Ridge launched in India at Rs 43,702
Okinawa launches Praise electric scooter with upto 200 km range in India for Rs 59,889

Auto

Okinawa launches Praise electric scooter with upto 200 km range in India for Rs 59,889

Dec 20, 2017
Japan: Downgraded typhoon heading toward Fukushima plant

NewsTracker

Japan: Downgraded typhoon heading toward Fukushima plant

Jul 11, 2014
US troops in Japan banned from drinking alcohol after fatal crash in Okinawa

NewsTracker

US troops in Japan banned from drinking alcohol after fatal crash in Okinawa

Nov 20, 2017
US to move out 9,000 Marines from Japan

NewsTracker

US to move out 9,000 Marines from Japan

Apr 27, 2012
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan as residents stay out of harms way

NewsTracker

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan as residents stay out of harms way

Jul 09, 2014

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021