Thanks to two recent announcements – an increase in FAME-II subsidy and introduction of the Gujarat EV policy – the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X electric scooters are now the most affordable in Ahmedabad. Under the state’s own subsidy programme, buyers of both Ather Energy’s e-scooters are eligible for a flat incentive of Rs 20,000, which means the 450 Plus and 450X sport the lowest price tags across the country in Gujarat, undercutting even Delhi prices on account of a more substantial subsidy (Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 20,000 for e-two-wheelers).

New Ather 450X price in Ahmedabad

Including the Rs 20,000 subsidy to the customer, the effective ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X in Ahmedabad is Rs 1,26,926, which is roughly Rs 5,500 less than its price in Delhi (Rs 1,32,426).

The 450X is Ather’s flagship scooter, which packs a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has a certified range of up to 116 kilometres (85 kilometres in real-world use). Its electric motor has a total output of 8.15 hp and 26 Nm of torque, which allows it to accelerate from 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. Top speed for the 450X – which weighs 108 kg – is rated at 80 kph.

It also has a 7.0-inch LCD integrated into the dashboard with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. A 10-minute fast charge blesses the 450X with a range of up to 15 kilometres.

New Ather 450 Plus price in Ahmedabad

Factoring in the Gujarat state subsidy, the Ather 450 Plus now costs Rs 1,07,916 in Ahmedabad; once again, about Rs 5,500 lower than its price in the national capital (Rs 1,13,416).

The Ather 450 Plus is like the 450X in most respects, but as it misses out on the 450X’s Performance Pack, it has a lower power output (7.3 hp and 20.5 Nm of torque), so it’s slower in the 0-40 kph (3.9 seconds) and 0-60 kph (8.29 seconds) sprints, and has a lower real-world range of 75 kilometres.

Ather Energy's future plans revealed

At the opening of its 10th experience centre in the country, in New Delhi, Ather Energy confirmed it is focusing on the national capital, as the Delhi government is targeting EVs making up 25 percent of all vehicles registered by 2024. Ather will set up stores in five locations in the NCR, and will add 30 to 50 more charging points. At present, the ‘Ather Grid’ fast-charging points in Delhi are available in locations such as Green Park, Dilshad Garden, Krishna Nagar and Connaught Place.

Additionally, Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said the manufacturer is now working on ramping up production capacity at its plant to 500,000 units a year by FY2023 (up from the 1.1 lakh units capacity at present), something Mehta had recently revealed in an interaction with Tech2. By April 2022, Ather plans to have 500 charging points across India, and will set up shop in 50 cities, including some Tier-II locations. That number is set to rise to 100 cities by April 2023.

Mehta also confirmed Ather will roll out more variants of the 450 electric scooter, with any additions to the line-up for the next two years being scooters only, as motorcycles are not an immediate priority for the company. Mehta has previously admitted an even more advanced version of the 450 – with a bigger battery, higher range and more power – is something Ather will evaluate, as any e-scooter with a battery as big as 4 kWh in capacity will be eligible for a subsidy of a substantial Rs 60,000, as long as its ex-factory cost is under Rs 1,50,000.