Nissan today announced the appointment of Guillaume Cartier as the Senior Vice President and Chairman for its Africa, Middle East, and India region (AMI) and Head of the Global Datsun Business Unit. The company mentions, Cartier will lead the regional management committee and be responsible for business strategy and performance with all functional heads for the Nissan brand as well as assume the role of Head of Datsun globally. He replaces Peyman Kargar who is taking up a strategic corporate role at Nissan following three years as AMI Chairman and global head of Datsun.

The 51-year old returns to Nissan after serving as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President at the alliance partner Mitsubishi. Cartier has held several senior positions with Nissan, which he first joined in 1995, including SVP Sales & Marketing for Nissan Europe in 2013. The company mentions, with over 25 years serving at Nissan and Mitsubishi across multiple roles covering global and regional operations, Cartier brings a wealth of experience across marketing and sales and a keen focus on business transformation.

"The Africa, Middle East and India region continues to be significant for Nissan in terms of long-term growth and potential market share. Cartier brings in a wealth of senior experience from this part of the world, having over 25 years at Nissan, and our alliance partner Mitsubishi, which will be vital in continuing to drive our business forward by meeting the needs of an expanding and evolving customer base." commented, Ashwini Gupta, Nissan's global Chief Operating Officer.

