tech2 News Staff

It’s official – after a fairly long break, the Geneva motor show is all set to return in 2022. In a statement issued late on 27 May, organisers of the show said the 91st edition of the annually-held vehicle expo will be held in February next year, confirming the return of what is one of the most illustrious motor shows in the world. The 2022 Geneva motor show will commence on 17 February with the first press day, and will be open to the general public from 19 to 27 February.

The organising foundation of the Geneva motor show has given prospective exhibitors until mid-July this year to register online for the 2022 event. While the foundation refrained from divulging the theme of the next edition of the show, in its statement, it promised the 2022 edition will be “an exciting evolution” that will be “substantially different from the past, assuming favourable pandemic conditions.” More details on the concept of the 2022 show will be shared in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the confirmation of the 2022 edition of the show, Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), said, "With the dispatch of the tender packages, we are now officially starting the organisation of GIMS 2022. My team and I can hardly wait to present our concept to the exhibitors and subsequently to the public. We really hope that the health situation and the corresponding policy regulations regarding COVID-19 will allow us to bring it to life."

The most recent edition of GIMS was held in 2019. With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, the 2020 edition was organised online with sequenced virtual press conferences, but the 2021 edition was called off altogether, with most vehicle manufacturers choosing to skip the show given the prevailing conditions. The Foundation of the Geneva International Motor Show (FGIMS) subsequently sold the motor show to Palexpo SA, the company in charge of the Geneva exhibition centre the show is always held in. Now, GIMS has become one of the first global motor shows to announce an on-ground return since the COVID-19 outbreak.