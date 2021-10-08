Friday, October 08, 2021Back to
Geneva Motor Show 2022 scrapped, next edition of the auto exhibition scheduled for 2023

Owing to uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the semiconductor shortage, organisers of GIMS have decided to postpone the motor show.


Agence France-PresseOct 08, 2021 12:36:26 IST

Organisers of the Geneva auto show announced Thursday that they were scrapping next year's event as the global shortage of semiconductors has put a severe dent on the industry.

The Geneva International Motor Show, which was not held last year or in 2021 due to the pandemic, has been rescheduled to 2023.

The most recent edition of the Geneva motor show was held in 2019. Image: Newspress

"Many exhibitors have indicated that the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic make it impossible for them to make a firm commitment for GIMS 2022," said Sandro Mesquita, the event's chief executive.

"On top of this is the negative impact that the current shortage of semiconductors has on car manufacturers," he said.

The show was supposed to take place in February 2022.

"The chip crisis is likely to drag on well into next year, with negative financial implications" for manufacturers, Mesquita said.

"In these uncertain times, many brands are therefore unable to make a commitment to participate in a trade fair that would have taken place in just over four months."

