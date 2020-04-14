Overdrive

The whole world is going through a critical time with the Coronavirus pandemic affecting everyone from all walks of life. This includes the automobile industry as well, both the manufacturers and the ancillary suppliers. However, we expect the situation to improve in the coming months. And if it does indeed, we will see automobile manufacturers gear up with their upcoming offerings to hit the streets of India. Here's a quick look at the upcoming SUVs in India.

New-gen Mahindra Thar

When: May 2020

Estimated Price: Rs 9-12 lakh

Mahindra's hardcore off-road vehicle - the Thar - is about to shift gears to an all-new model. The test mules that have been caught on camera multiple times hint at a Jeep Wrangler inspired styling, which will make the Thar appear larger and fuller than its outgoing counterpart. The cabin will witness more ergonomic design and controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The new Thar will be powered by a 2.0l BSVI diesel.

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

When: Sep 2020

Estimated Price: Rs 10-18 lakh

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will be much larger in terms of dimensions. The SUV is expected to gain additional length, width and also height. Even the wheelbase might be stretched out. Presently, the 2.2-litre 120PS mHawk motor has been dropped now, only available now is the 142PS and 320 Nm version of this engine. The 75PS 2.5-litre diesel motor available in the base trims has been dropped too. There is no 4WD anymore, and transmission options are either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual. The automatic version is no longer available.

MG Hector Plus

When: July 2020

Estimated Price: Rs 17-21 lakh

The MG Hector Plus will be offered with a three-row seating configuration with a six or seven-seater version. The Hector Plus also gets some cosmetic changes over the standard Hector. There is a larger grille, new headlamp detailing and DRLs. In profile, the SUV now has a stretched out glass pillar around the C-Pillar. The rear rounds things off with a new bumper and tail lamps. The engine options should carry over from the standard Hector with the same 2.0-litre diesel with a manual and the 1.5-litre petrol with a mild hybrid option. The petrol should also be available with DCT.

Tata Gravitas

When: June 2020

Estimated Price: Rs 18-23 lakh

The Gravitas will be based on the OMEGA platform, similar to the Tata Harrier. The OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) is a derivative of the Land Rover's D8 platform. However, Gravitas will have an added overall length of 62mm to accommodate the third row over the Tata Harrier. The Gravitas will be equipped with the Fiat Multijet 2.0 derived Kryotec diesel engine, which is again similar to the Tata Harrier. But this time the Gravitas is believed get the engine in a higher state of tune of 170PS, similar to the Jeep Compass. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but unlike the Compass, Tata will also have the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission that it has been sourced from Hyundai.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

When: Q3, 2020

Estimated Price: 40-50 lakh

The GLB sits between the GLA and the recently facelifted GLC in Mercedes' engine line-up. It's based on the brand's MFA compact architecture which it shares with the A-Class, the A-Class Sedan and the new CLA coupe. The GLB is meant to be the more spacious and practical alternative to the GLA. The SUV's styling seems to suggest this too. The GLB gets a more upright, squared-off face, a long wheelbase (2,829mm) and a big glass house. Other notable bits are the muscular lines along the sides and on the bonnet, the plastic cladding and other additions like the chrome bash plate and roof mounted fog lamps, storage bins and orange highlights unique to the concept.

Mercedes-Benz GLS

When: Q2 2020

Estimated Price: 1.0-1.6 crore

The GLS is expected to come with a six or seven-seater layout, with the second-row being available in either fully adjustable individual captain seats or as a three-seater bench. There should be five-zone climate control and heated seats for all rows. The new MBUX infotainment system that debuted here with the GLC facelift is also expected but in a widescreen layout with the two 12.3-inch screens, and with gesture-control functionality. Also, a 7.0-inch tablet with all MBUX function should be available for second-row passengers.

Audi Q7 (facelift)

When: Q2 2020

Estimated Price: 95 lakh - 1.1 crore

The reworked headlamps can be specified with Audi laser beams and come with new detailing in line with newer Audis like the Q8 and A7, especially with the arrowlike DRLs. The octagonal grille now has six upright slats and uses darker elements, unlike the horizontal ones earlier. The front air inlets are now much larger and more angular and come with grey highlights. There are more grey elements on the bottom half of the SUV as well for added aggression. The rear gets a similar overhaul as well. It's now much flatter and gets a full-width chrome strip. These meet at the new taillamps which again have the partitioned LED elements of new Audis. The bumper now gets a more aggressive rear diffuser too.

BMW X5M/X6M

When: Q2 2020

Estimated Price: 1.0-1.2 crore

The X5M and X6M use twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The engines in the standard M variants churn out 608PS and 750Nm. That's an increase of 33.45PS over the outgoing M models. But the M Competition model churns out 20PS more power than the standard M. The SUV gets reworked suspension, giving these models an adaptive M suspension setup and with Active Roll Stabilization as standard in both M and M Competition. The brakes are larger too with 395mm front discs with fixed six-piston callipers and 380mm rear discs with new 21-inch M Sport wheels for both X5M and X6M. Three different driving modes are offered: Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus.

