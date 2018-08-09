The Ford Motor Company has taken the covers off a new SUV for the Chinese market in the form of the Ford Territory. Similar in size to the Hyundai Creta, this new SUV sits above the EcoSport in the company's SUV line-up.

In terms of styling, the Territory looks like a grown-up Ecosport with the signature Ford grille and headlamps that are a new take on the traditional Ford horizontal setup, The larger body to allows for the strong haunches and prominent shoulder-line to show through.

The interior though is where the Territory really steps it up. The pictures show the quality to be as good as anything from Germany. The flat, multi-coloured surfacing and Mustang-inspired toggle switches are other unique touches.

Unlike its global offerings, the Territory has been developed specifically by Ford for the Chinese market in collaboration with its partner Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC). In terms of powertrain options, the Territory is expected to come with a standard petrol motor. Additionally, a 48-volt mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variant will be available as well given the strong push towards electric propulsion from the Chinese government. Standard fitments are adaptive cruise control, automatic braking and an embedded modem.

Unlike its compatriots like GM and FCA, Ford has had limited success in the Chinese market. Products like the Territory will help strengthen its line-up and gain some ground. The Territory also makes sense for India, given the vast gap in Ford India SUV line-up between the Ecosport and Endeavour.