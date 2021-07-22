Overdrive

Ford India has expanded the Ford Figo line-up, adding an automatic variant to the petrol engine. Prices for the Ford Figo petrol automatic start from Rs 7.75 lakh for the Titanium going up to Rs 8.20 lakh for the Titanium Plus. The Ford Figo automatic is powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder ‘Dragon’ petrol engine which makes 96 hp and 119 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed torque converter automatic that offers a sport mode as well as manual control via a button built into the shift lever.

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the Ford Figo automatic is 16 kpl, against the 18.5 kpl for the petrol-manual.

The 2021 Ford Figo petrol automatic is available in Titanium and Titanium Plus variants. The Titanium variant brings 15-inch alloys, height adjustment for the driver's seat and rear passenger headrests, Ford Pass connected tech, 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, manual AC, steering wheel-mounted controls, two airbags, powered outer mirrors and ESP.

The Titanium Plus adds side and curtain airbags, auto-headlights and wipers, power folding mirrors, front fog lamps and a rear washer/wiper and defogger.

The Ford Figo AT competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as with higher-specced versions of the Tata Tiago.