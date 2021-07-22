Thursday, July 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ford Figo petrol-automatic launched in India, priced from Rs 7.75 lakh

The long-awaited Ford Figo petrol-automatic packs a six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.


OverdriveJul 22, 2021 14:04:03 IST

Ford India has expanded the Ford Figo line-up, adding an automatic variant to the petrol engine. Prices for the Ford Figo petrol automatic start from Rs 7.75 lakh for the Titanium going up to Rs 8.20 lakh for the Titanium Plus. The Ford Figo automatic is powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder ‘Dragon’ petrol engine which makes 96 hp and 119 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed torque converter automatic that offers a sport mode as well as manual control via a button built into the shift lever.

The ARAI-certified fuel efficiency for the Ford Figo automatic is 16 kpl, against the 18.5 kpl for the petrol-manual.

The Ford Figo automatic is available in two variants - Titanium and Titanium Plus. Image: Ford

The Ford Figo automatic is available in two variants - Titanium and Titanium Plus. Image: Ford

The 2021 Ford Figo petrol automatic is available in Titanium and Titanium Plus variants. The Titanium variant brings 15-inch alloys, height adjustment for the driver's seat and rear passenger headrests, Ford Pass connected tech, 7.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, manual AC, steering wheel-mounted controls, two airbags, powered outer mirrors and ESP.

The Titanium Plus adds side and curtain airbags, auto-headlights and wipers, power folding mirrors, front fog lamps and a rear washer/wiper and defogger.

The Ford Figo now gets the option of a six-speed torque convertor automatic. Image: Ford

The Ford Figo now gets the option of a six-speed torque convertor automatic. Image: Ford

The Ford Figo AT competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as well as with higher-specced versions of the Tata Tiago.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

road test review: ford figo 1.5 titanium at

2015 Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium AT road test review

Nov 04, 2015
2015 Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium AT road test review
Spec comparo: 2009 Ford Figo vs 2015 Ford Figo

ford figo

Spec comparo: 2009 Ford Figo vs 2015 Ford Figo

Sep 23, 2015
2015 Ford Figo hatchback launched in India at Rs 4.29 lakh

ford

2015 Ford Figo hatchback launched in India at Rs 4.29 lakh

Sep 23, 2015
Image gallery: 2015 Ford Figo hatchback

ford figo

Image gallery: 2015 Ford Figo hatchback

Sep 28, 2015
2017 Ford Figo Sports first drive review

2017 Ford Figo Sports first drive review

May 19, 2017
Ford launches compact sedan Figo Aspire at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

Ford launches compact sedan Figo Aspire at starting price of Rs 4.89 lakh

Aug 13, 2015

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021