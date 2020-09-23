Overdrive

Ford India has launched the Ford Endeavour Sport in India. The Endeavour Sport is priced from Rs 35.10 lakh and is available with the top 4x4 AT version of the SUV, at a Rs 65,000 premium. The Sport is a cosmetic update with no mechanical changes having been made.

Aside from the black paint option, contrasting white and silver colour options are also available with the Ford Endeavour Sport. New here are the black mesh front grille, smoked-out LED headlamps, black inserts on the front bumper, black accents on the rear bumper and tailgate black roof-rails, outer mirrors, a Sport decal and 18-inch dark-themed alloy wheels.

The interiors have remained unchanged and the same list of conveniences have carried forward. The highlights are a panoramic sunroof, hands-free powered tailgate, self-parking function, the Sync 3 infotainment, eight-way adjustable front seats and seven airbags.

The Endeavour is powered by the 2.0-litre Eco-Blue four-cylinder diesel engine with 170PS and 420Nm. This pairs with 10R80 10-speed torque-converter automatic. The ladder-frame SUV packs some serious off-roading equipment too like four-wheel drive, a transfer case, terrain management system and the Selecshift feature that can limit the number of gears the unit uses. The SUV also gets hill launch assist and hill descent control.

The Ford Endeavour Sport competes with the recently launched Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition.