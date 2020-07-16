Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Ford Ecosport Titanium automatic launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.66 lakh

The six-speed automatic in the Ford Ecosport is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 122PS and 149Nm.


OverdriveJul 16, 2020 18:23:10 IST

Ford India has added a new variant to the Ford Ecosport line-up. With this move, the automatic gearbox option is now available on the Titanium variant. This costs Rs 10.66 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier, this gearbox option was only available on the top-spec Titanium Plus variant.

The six-speed automatic in the Ford Ecosport is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 122PS and 149Nm. Aside from the automatic, the Ecosport is also available with a five-speed manual. A diesel version is also on offer that uses a 1.5-litre motor to make 100PS and 215 Nm. Fuel efficiency for the petrol manual and automatic is 15.9 kmpl and 14.7 kmpl respectively. The diesel returns 21.7 kmpl.

Ford Ecosport

Notable features on the Titanium variant of the Ecosport are cruise control, power-folding mirrors, auto AC, push-button start and smart key, 9.0-inch infotainment screen with navigation, chrome front grille, aluminium finish roof rails, projector headlamps, LED DRLs and leather steering. Dual front airbags are standard.

Prices for the Ford Ecosport line-up starts from Rs 8.17 lakh for the petrol Ambiente and goes up to Rs 11.71 lakh for the diesel S. The sub-four metre SUV is available with a three-year warranty package.

