Ford EcoSport SE drops tailgate-mounted spare wheel, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh

To be sold alongside the standard model, the Ford EcoSport SE replaces the spare wheel with a puncture repair kit.


OverdriveMar 10, 2021 12:42:21 IST

Ford India has expanded the EcoSport line-up with the launch of the Ford EcoSport SE. The SE features a revised rear section and is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 10.99 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom). This places it below the Titanium Plus in the EcoSport variant line-up. The big change with the EcoSport SE is the redesigned rear-end. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel has been dropped with the number plate taking its place and the silver faux skid-plate being added to the rear bumper.

This is a similar arrangement to what is seen on the international-spec EcoSport exported from India. Ford will offer a puncture repair kit with the spare wheel now gone. The company says owners will be able to repair a flat tyre quickly with this, without having to remove the tyre from its housing. As per a ruling in 2020 from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, passenger vehicles don't need to be sold with a spare tyre as long as they are fitted with tubeless tyres and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Ford EcoSport SE drops tailgate-mounted spare wheel, priced from Rs 10.49 lakh

With the spare wheel gone, the registration plate housing moves to the tailgate of the Ford EcoSport SE. Image: Ford

Other than this, the EcoSport SE remains unchanged from the standard EcoSport that remains on sale alongside. The Ford EcoSport is paired with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 122 hp and 149 Nm. A diesel version is also on offer that uses a 1.5-litre motor to make 100 hp and 215 Nm. The EcoSport SE is only available with a five-speed manual with both engine options.

Notable features on the Ford EcoSport SE are six airbags, the FordPass suite of connected-car features, 9-inch Sync3 touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof, auto headlamps and wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, climate control, LED DRLs, push-button start, 16-inch alloy wheels and TPMS. The Ford EcoSport is available with a three-year/1,00,000 km warranty as standard.

