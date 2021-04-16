Overdrive

Ferrari chairman and interim CEO, John Elkann, has confirmed in an annual shareholder meet that the Italian supercar manufacturer will launch its first all-electric model by 2025. This is a turnaround from Ferrari's earlier stance on the subject, previous CEO Louis Camilleri had stated in 2019 that a Ferrari EV wouldn't arrive until after 2025. No other details on this EV are known so far, although in a statement Elkann assured that the designers and engineers in Maranello were working on a car that stays true to fans and owners expectations from a Ferrari.

It is expected that the Ferrari electric supercar will follow the now set layout of these cars, with one electric motor on each wheel. This will give it AWD and more precise torque-vectoring capabilities.

Patent filings have shown that the new EV architecture will house a battery pack in the floor of the car, and will also be capable of housing a mid-mounted internal combustion engine for a hybrid variant.

As has been the trend with newer Ferraris, a slew of innovation with ESC and traction control technologies can be expected in the EV to bring a more engaging experience.

But this doesn't mean that Ferrari will become a full EV brand, with the company committed to using traditional engines for as long as possible.

Of course, there will be levels of electrification built in to meet ever stringent norms, similar to a stance taken by rival Lamborghini. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, its current mid-engined flagship, is a preview of what can be expected.