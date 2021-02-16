Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class to make its global debut on 23 February

Set to retain its rear-wheel-drive architecture, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will grow in size and borrow select features and design cues from the new S-class.


Amaan AhmedFeb 16, 2021 17:08:04 IST

The date is out – the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make its world premiere on 23 February. Despite the monumental market shift towards SUVs and crossovers, the C-Class has continued to be a key pillar for Mercedes-Benz globally. The fourth-gen C – which came out in 2014 – found over 2.5 million buyers worldwide, but now, seven years later, it is set to be replaced by the fifth-generation C-Class, which will be bigger, more luxurious and is set to draw heavily from its much bigger sibling, the new S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class images reveal key design details

For now, Mercedes-Benz is keeping the world on tenterhooks, only revealing fleeting glimpses of the new C-Class. In the latest set of teasers, Mercedes has thrown light on (no pun intended) the new C-Class’ LED headlight – which could be equipped with the brand’s advanced Digital Light tech – and the grille, which appears to feature several small three-pointed stars.

The second teaser provides a peek at the silhouette of the new C-Class. While it isn’t too far removed from that of the outgoing model, the picture hints at the new C having a flatter nose, a strong shoulder line, pull-type door handles and slim LED tail-lights.

Fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class to make its global debut on 23 February

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be 65mm longer than its predecessor. Image: Mercedes-Benz

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Promising a mini-S-class experience

To help distance it from the A-class Limousine (which is expected to be launched in India by March this year), the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be about 65mm longer than its predecessor, with 30mm going into the longer wheelbase.

It’s based on the same Modular Rear Architecture as the E-Class and S-Class, which means it also retains its rear-wheel-drive setup. Apart from its design and styling (which will also be influenced by the new S-Class), the new C-Class will also aim to replicate the new S’ interior experience. It’s set to feature a large digital instruments display, an augmented reality display a tablet-style central touchscreen and the second-generation MBUX infotainment system. Additionally, the new C-Class is expected to be notably more spacious as well.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class engine and gearbox options

The unique thing with the fifth-gen C-Class will be that all versions – including standard and performance – will all get four-cylinder engines. There will be a range of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines equipped with a mild-hybrid system, along with plug-in hybrid versions (with up to 100km of pure-electric range) and the AMG versions, which will also be powered by a hybridised four-cylinder engine. A 9-speed automatic is expected to come standard and select markets will also get versions with all-wheel-drive.

Expected 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch and price

With Mercedes-Benz India having its hands full with launches that are overdue (think A-class Limousine and second-gen GLA), it’s unlikely that the new C-Class will arrive in India anytime soon. That said, Mercedes-Benz India has promised it has lined up a total of 15 launches for 2021 – including some we may not have seen coming – and the new C-Class will certainly make its way here in due course. When it does arrive, expect it to inch closer to the Rs 50 lakh mark, as Mercedes will try to create some breathing space between the A-class Limousine and the new C-class.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mercedes-benz c-class coupe

Image gallery: Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe

Aug 15, 2015
Image gallery: Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe
Mercedes Benz C 200 sedan launched in mid-spec Progressive trim at Rs 43.46 lakh

Mercedes

Mercedes Benz C 200 sedan launched in mid-spec Progressive trim at Rs 43.46 lakh

Jan 02, 2019
Mercedes-Benz unveils C-Class Coupe ahead of September 2015 debut

mercedes-benz

Mercedes-Benz unveils C-Class Coupe ahead of September 2015 debut

Aug 17, 2015
Local manufacturing of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 220 CDI begins in India

local assembly of the mercedes-benz c-class

Local manufacturing of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 220 CDI begins in India

May 13, 2015
2015 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore

mercedes-benz

2015 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore

Sep 03, 2015
Mercedes-Benz India helps set up plant in Brazil

mercedes-benz india

Mercedes-Benz India helps set up plant in Brazil

Mar 28, 2016

science

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021
Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021