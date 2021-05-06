Overdrive

Fiat has unveiled a new SUV for the Brazilian market, tentatively named the Fiat Progetto 363. Uniquely, the brand is running a promotion where fans can choose the final name of the SUV from three options: Pulse, Domo and Tuo. More details are scarce at present, but it is known that the Fiat SUV is based on a new MLA architecture. Engine options are rumoured to be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 120 hp and around 200 Nm. A 1.3-litre naturally aspirated motor will also be available making 109 hp. The gearbox options are expected to be a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

The Fiat Progetto 363 is quite striking to look at with its large grille and sharply styled LED lighting elements. The bodywork also stands out with its quite shapely sheet metal, clamshell bonnet and strong creases. The usual SUV design cues in this segment like the large air intake, big wheels and prominent cladding are present here as well. At the rear, there is another sharp set of LED tail-lights and more cladding.

Interiors of the Fiat Progetto 363 haven't been revealed yet but we can expect a version of FCA's UConnect infotainment system and connected-car features.

It's unlikely that this Fiat SUV makes its way to India, although it could be a great vessel for the brand's revival in the country. Of more interest is the MLA architecture. With Stellantis having reorganised the Jeep and Citroen brands in the country this new architecture could form the basis of a jointly developed sub-four-metre SUV for India.

Currently, Jeep is expected to bring the seven-seat iteration of the Compass, rumoured to be named the Jeep Commander, to India by early 2022, while Citroen is expected to unveil the first of its India-specific models from the C-Cubed program later this year.