Fiat says it will transform into an EV-only manufacturer by 2030, aims for cost parity

Fiat CEO Olivier François says it’s the carmaker’s target to make electric vehicles as affordable as ICE models.


Jun 08, 2021

Fiat has become the latest major carmaker to announce its plans for an electric future, declaring the company’s portfolio will comprise fully electric models by 2030. In a recent interaction, Fiat CEO Olivier François said, "It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only."

François also talked highly of urban mobility and the advantages it brings for the environment. With the prices of batteries falling, he said the high prices of EVs will also come down and they may soon cost as much as their ICE counterparts.

The Fiat 500 is now available only as a full-electric model. Image: Fiat

The Fiat 500 is now available only as a full-electric model. Image: Fiat

Fiat hasn't revealed whether it will launch all-new electric models or if it will electrify its current models on sale worldwide. However, the brand hinted its upcoming all-electric portfolio would have more than just small cars.

Talking about the current portfolio, Fiat offers the 500e, 500, 500x, 500L, Panda, Tipo and 124 Spider.

Fiat is also developing a small EV named Centoventi that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It will be underpinned by an all-new EV architecture that will also be used by future Stellantis models.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


