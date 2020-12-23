Overdrive

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced its ambitious plans of setting up a global digital hub in Hyderabad, India. And for that, the company has committed an investment of $150 million for FCA ICT , FCA's nnovation and technology development facility. Importantly, this is the largest digital hub by the company outside of North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa). Presently, FCA has a presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with workforce strength of 3,000 people. With the global digital hub, FCA will extend its presence in Telangana as well and will also create nearly 1,000 new jobs by the end of 2021 and has plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years.

The company mentions, the Global Digital Hub will serve as a 'transformation and innovation engine' for FCA and drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centres of excellence. The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.

"In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers' expectations," said Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific. She also added, "One of the key objectives of FCA ICT India is to digitalize every aspect of FCA's automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies. We are fostering a strong, global culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to promote agility at scale, and drive customer-centricity."

"We are working closely with strategic technology partners to accelerate our talent and competency ramp-up at FCA ICT India," Karim Lalani, Director and Head of FCA ICT India. "We are also aggressively hiring, and the response has been overwhelming. I am excited to see the new ideas and technologies our talented engineers and data scientists will develop for our customers. We foresee our Global Digital Hub driving innovation in multiple areas, including customer safety, connected mobility and digital showroom experience. We are excited to build a truly pioneering, global digital hub that will strengthen FCA's position as a global mobility leader."