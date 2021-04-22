Thursday, April 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Ferrari 812 Superfast spawns new limited-edition special with 830 hp V12 engine

This new special-edition Ferrari 812 will be the brand’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V12 model till date.


OverdriveApr 22, 2021 10:56:06 IST

Ferrari has only gone and topped its own record with an upcoming special edition of the 812 Superfast, which will definitely displace 2017's 812 as the fastest naturally-aspirated Ferrari, and the most powerful V12. Specifics are scarce at the moment, but Ferrari says power from the V12 is up 30 hp to 830 hp, the most powerful production engine it's ever made, while the rev limiter's been raised 600 rpm to 9,500 rpm, making it the highest-revving Ferrari, and the quickest revving too. Expect to see the 812 Superfast's 0-100 kph timing of 2.9 seconds drop by a few tenths. Overall, weight has been cut from the 812's 1,630 kg kerb figure, which should help make it more agile.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition is expected to have a 0-100 kph time of around 2.5 seconds. Image: Ferrari

The Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition is expected to have a 0-100 kph time of around 2.5 seconds. Image: Ferrari

Also helped by the fact that the new special edition will be equipped with rear-wheel steer now, and will premiere the latest Side Slip Control, now in version 7.0. While it largely resembles the 812 Superfast on which it's based, elements like the carbon-fibre blade on the hood, and wider, more vertical rear spoiler help set it apart. And the fact that the 812's rear windscreen has been replaced by an aluminium panel, designed in the wind tunnel with in-built vortex generators (or louvres), and integrated into the roof.

Downforce has been massively increased through carbon-fibre front air intakes, splitters and rear diffuser, with redesigned exhaust exits incorporated in the diffuser, helping it blur the lines between Ferrari's road-going cars and its production racers.

This new 812 Superfast special edition will see its world premiere on 5 May, and the fact that it's a limited edition, with all those superlatives already bestowed upon it, probably means it's already sold out.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ferrari

First all-electric Ferrari will debut by 2025, confirms company CEO John Elkann

Apr 16, 2021
First all-electric Ferrari will debut by 2025, confirms company CEO John Elkann
Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna GP in a race of two halves, and other talking points

Formula 1

Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna GP in a race of two halves, and other talking points

Apr 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021