Ferrari has revealed a new front-engine V12 supercar named the Ferrari 812 Competizione. As the name suggests, the 812 Competizione is a more focused evolution (and probably the last iteration) of the 812 Superfast. Alongside the coupe, an open-top version has also been revealed called the Ferrari 812 Competizione A. Only 999 examples of the coupe and 599 of the convertible will be built, all of which have been sold out. The 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 from the 812 Superfast has seen its power output go up to 830 hp at 9,250 rpm, a 30 hp increase.

The torque output has dropped from 718 Nm to 692 Nm at the same 7,000 rpm. The engine has seen a raft of revisions for these improvements and to add 500 rpm to the rev band. The cams and cylinder heads have been completely redesigned with the cams getting a carbon coating and a higher lift profile.

Other improvements are to con-rods, pistons, crankshaft. The con-rods are now titanium so 40 percent lighter and get the same carbon coating as the cams. The intake system has been reworked to reduce overall length and uses a system of variable geometry inlet tracts for a flatter torque curve. The exhaust system has been reworked to maintain the car's distinct soundtrack while the fuel management systems and cooling systems have also been reworked.

The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is the same as the one in the 812 Superfast and is tuned to the same ratios. However, improvements have been made to reduce shift times by five per cent.

The look of the 812 Competizione is a significant departure from that of the 812 Superfast. The many aerodynamic changes bringing with it a more compact and horizontally themed look. There is now a single front air intake running the width of the chassis to improve aero efficiency while a new central blade on the bonnet helps expel hot air from the engine more cleanly over the car. In the case of the convertible, this element also deflects hot air from the cabin.

The braking system has been improved by using the new Aero calipers from the SF90 Stradale, while the new smaller air intakes at the front and a new system of vents and louvres around the front and rear wheel arches. This system has led to a cleaner underbody while at the rear there is a distinctive blanked out windscreen and a much more aggressive diffuser. Combined with the new vortex generators in the underbody and on the windscreen panel, the downforce has increased substantially over the 812 Superfast. The Competizione, the rear windscreen element is replaced with a small spoiler for the same effect.

In terms of new electronics, the most notable addition to the 812 Superfast is that of the improved rear-wheel steer system. The actuators for the left and right rear wheel are now independently controlled, this allows for finer steering feel and a more controlled rear section. The Side Slip Control 7.0 system with all its aids have been revamped, too, while the extensive use of carbon fibre for the bodywork, new carbon wheels and the titanium engine components has helped shed 38 kg in total. The interior of the Ferrari 812 Competizione remains largely like the Superfast’s.

Prices for the Ferrari 812 Competizione start from €500,000 in Italy, with the Competizione coming at a €78,000 premium. Deliveries of both supercars begin early next year.