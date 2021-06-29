Tuesday, June 29, 2021Back to
Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India, priced from Rs 2.19 crore

The 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR gets a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that makes 575 hp and 700 Nm.


Press Trust of IndiaJun 29, 2021 12:42:20 IST

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday launched an updated version of Range Rover Sport SVR in the country priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful Land Rover ever produced. Designed, engineered and developed by JLR's Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK. The SUV comes with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 575 hp and torque of 700 Nm and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in 4.5 seconds.

Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR can go from 0-100 kph in a claimed 4.5 seconds. Image: Land Rover

The 2021 Range Rover Sport SVR can go from 0-100 kph in a claimed 4.5 seconds. Image: Land Rover

The setup of the vehicle ensures a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

"The Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (starting at Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across the country.

