Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the facelifted second-gen Jaguar XF in India. The mid-sized luxury sedan is available in a single R-Dynamic variant but with two powertrain options. The P250 petrol is priced at Rs 71.60 lakh while the D200 mild-hybrid diesel has been reintroduced at Rs 76 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

As with the revised F-Pace, the biggest changes have been made to the interiors of the Jaguar XF. The 11.4-inch curved-glass screen that houses the new Pivi Pro infotainment is the big interior highlight, even though the dash is fully new. There is a continuous air-vent design, and the chamfered dash face is like on newer models from the brand. The centre console is also new, with new rotary climate controls and the rising gear selector replaced by a new stubby cricket-ball inspired one.

The driver gets the enhanced 12.3-inch instrument cluster now as well as a new steering wheel. Other changes are new door pads with new casings, easier to hold grab handles and better storage. The seats are wider and more supportive, too. New tech includes active road noise cancellation, a PM 2.5 air filter, wireless charging and a Meridian sound system.

The new addition here is the 2.0-litre, 48-volt mild-hybrid diesel engine that puts out 204 hp and 430 Nm. This enables the 2021 Jaguar XF to get from 0-100 kph in 7.6 seconds and reach a 235 kph top-speed. The petrol engine remains unchanged from earlier, the 2.0-litre unit continuing to make 250 hp and 365 Nm. The petrol XF can do 0 to 100 kph in 6.9 seconds and reach 250 kph. Both engines pair with the ZF-sourced eight-speed torque converter automatic.

The Jaguar XF also gets mildly revised styling to go with these updates. There is a wider front grille with a new mesh design. New bumpers with larger and lower air intakes, slimmer LED headlamps with the twin J motifs and the Jaguar 'Leaper' emblem in the side vents. At the rear, there's a wider bumper with a body-coloured upper section with the R-Dynamic package adding sporty enhancements.

The new Jaguar XF competes against the likes of the BMW 5 Series, the Audi A6 and the recently updated Volvo S90 and Lexus ES300h.