Tuesday, October 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Facelifted Jaguar XF launched in India with prices starting at Rs 71.60 lakh: Check specs, features

As with the revised F-Pace, the biggest changes have been made to the interiors of the second-gen Jaguar XF facelift; mild-hybrid diesel version priced at Rs 76 lakh.


OverdriveOct 26, 2021 14:32:33 IST

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the facelifted second-gen Jaguar XF in India. The mid-sized luxury sedan is available in a single R-Dynamic variant but with two powertrain options. The P250 petrol is priced at Rs 71.60 lakh while the D200 mild-hybrid diesel has been reintroduced at Rs 76 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

As with the revised F-Pace, the biggest changes have been made to the interiors of the Jaguar XF. The 11.4-inch curved-glass screen that houses the new Pivi Pro infotainment is the big interior highlight, even though the dash is fully new. There is a continuous air-vent design, and the chamfered dash face is like on newer models from the brand. The centre console is also new, with new rotary climate controls and the rising gear selector replaced by a new stubby cricket-ball inspired one.

On the outside, the Jaguar XF gets a new grille, redesigned bumpers and slimmer headlights. Image: Jaguar

On the outside, the Jaguar XF gets a new grille, redesigned bumpers and slimmer headlights. Image: Jaguar

The driver gets the enhanced 12.3-inch instrument cluster now as well as a new steering wheel. Other changes are new door pads with new casings, easier to hold grab handles and better storage. The seats are wider and more supportive, too. New tech includes active road noise cancellation, a PM 2.5 air filter, wireless charging and a Meridian sound system.

The new addition here is the 2.0-litre, 48-volt mild-hybrid diesel engine that puts out 204 hp and 430 Nm. This enables the 2021 Jaguar XF to get from 0-100 kph in 7.6 seconds and reach a 235 kph top-speed. The petrol engine remains unchanged from earlier, the 2.0-litre unit continuing to make 250 hp and 365 Nm. The petrol XF can do 0 to 100 kph in 6.9 seconds and reach 250 kph. Both engines pair with the ZF-sourced eight-speed torque converter automatic.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is standard on the facelifted XF. Image: Jaguar

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is standard on the facelifted XF. Image: Jaguar

The Jaguar XF also gets mildly revised styling to go with these updates. There is a wider front grille with a new mesh design. New bumpers with larger and lower air intakes, slimmer LED headlamps with the twin J motifs and the Jaguar 'Leaper' emblem in the side vents. At the rear, there's a wider bumper with a body-coloured upper section with the R-Dynamic package adding sporty enhancements.

The new Jaguar XF competes against the likes of the BMW 5 Series, the Audi A6 and the recently updated Volvo S90 and Lexus ES300h.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2016 jaguar xf

2016 Jaguar XF road test review

Oct 21, 2016
2016 Jaguar XF road test review
2016 Jaguar XF arrives by mid-September in India

2016 jaguar xf arrives by mid-september in india

2016 Jaguar XF arrives by mid-September in India

Sep 02, 2016
Jaguar India introduces the XF Aero-sport at Rs 52 lakh

jaguar xe

Jaguar India introduces the XF Aero-sport at Rs 52 lakh

Jul 02, 2015
JLR launches 'Made in India' Jaguar XF sedan; Price tags start from Rs 47.50 lakh

JLR launches 'Made in India' Jaguar XF sedan; Price tags start from Rs 47.50 lakh

Feb 23, 2017
2016 Jaguar XF launched in India; prices start from Rs 49.50 lakh

2016 Jaguar XF launched in India; prices start from Rs 49.50 lakh

Sep 21, 2016
JLR unveils petrol variant of Jaguar XF sedan at Rs 48.3 lakh

ProductLaunch

JLR unveils petrol variant of Jaguar XF sedan at Rs 48.3 lakh

Jan 06, 2014

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021